Mexico says Biden's Central America aid to help southern Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. vice president Joe Biden (L) with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, then candidate for president of Mexico in March 2012
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A $4 billion commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden to promote development in Central America will include help for southern Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, after a call with his counterpart.

Biden made an election campaign pledge to spend $4 billion to help address the root causes of migration from Central America, after large numbers have fled poverty and violence in the region, many seeking asylum in the United States.

"President Biden has proposed dedicating $4 billion for the development of the nations of Central America and in the south of our country," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, referring to a virtual meeting with Biden the day before.

He did not specify how Mexico might benefit from the funds, but said he spoke to Biden about the importance of economic development and mentioned two major infrastructure schemes - a rail project across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the "Mayan Train" linking tourist towns around the Yucatan Peninsula.

Both are designed to help lift the economy of southern Mexico, which has lagged behind other parts of the country.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico pins hopes on U.S. vaccine sharing after Biden's 100-day target

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he is hopeful the United States will be able to share COVID-19 vaccines once his counterpart Joe Biden meets a goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days. Although a deal was not reached, Lopez Obrador said he and Biden agreed for teams from Mexico and the United States to study possibilities for sharing vaccines with Mexico. "The possibility is not closed," Lopez Obrador told a news conference a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders, referring to his request for the United States to help fill some of the gap in Mexico's vaccine supply.

  • Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” “Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

  • Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president

    As President Joe Biden looks to dismantle the last administration’s hardline immigration agenda, he worked Monday to build a partnership with someone who found an unexpected understanding with Donald Trump: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting, with immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues on the agenda. Looming large was how the two leaders would get along in what has become an increasingly complicated relationship.

  • US, Mexican presidents meet amid migration issues

    President Joe Biden met virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, discussing more fully migration, coronavirus and economic issues. “The United States and Mexico are stronger when we stand together,” Biden said at the outset. (March 1)

  • Biden meets with Mexico's president for first time since taking office

    President Biden focused on the United States' relationship with Mexico in his first meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since entering the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the meeting, plus the ongoing debate over COVID relief and former President Donald Trump's first speech since leaving office.

  • Exclusive: EU audits Indian vaccine maker as AstraZeneca looks to boost supplies to the bloc - source

    Europe's drug regulator is auditing the manufacturing site of the Serum Institute of India (SII), a source with knowledge of the matter said, a necessary step before AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine made there can be exported to the bloc. SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, is producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries. The precise reason for the audit of SII's manufacturing processes and facilities was not clear, but a green light would mean the drug could be exported to the European Union, the source said, declining to be identified because the review is confidential.

  • Democrats to take up immigration reform next week

    The House will vote on two immigration bills next week, including one to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday on a call with the Democratic caucus.Why it matters: This is likely the only realistic shot the Biden administration has at this point to pass immigration reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe two bills, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the American Dream and Promise Act, both passed the House with bipartisan support last Congress.The first one would provide permanent residency for undocumented farmworkers, while the other would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the states as children to stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a Senate version of the Dream Act last month, indicating the bill has at least some bipartisan support in the Senate.Americans overwhelmingly support letting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Between the lines: Democrats are still whipping Biden's U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would reverse many executive orders handed down by the Trump administration, possibly providing citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants.But congressional sources tell Axios the House does not have the votes on the comprehensive bill.What's next: After campaigning against former President Donald Trump by accusing him of putting "kids in cages," Biden is now seeing a brewing child migrant problem. More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were held in Border Patrol custody as of last week. A crisis at the border could make it even harder for Congress to pass substantial immigration reforms.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Intruder raises questions about Mexican president's security

    An intruder burst into Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily morning news conference Monday, approached him and spoke with the leader for a while before an aide accompanied the man into a back office to listen to his complaint. It is not the first time that López Obrador's casual attitude toward his personal security has raised concern. López Obrador dissolved Mexico's 8,000-strong presidential guard unit, travels by road or commercial flights, and over the weekend endured a round of catcalls as he was leaving his seat in the economy section of a flight.

  • Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother

    "Now, of course, CNN has to cover it," the journalist said, announcing that he would not be reporting on the allegations against his brother.

  • Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

    Mexico's coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infection. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the face of Mexico's response to the pandemic, has drawn criticism for downplaying the need for masks and for spearheading a strategy of limited testing. Mexico has registered 185,715 fatalities from the coronavirus, giving it the world's fourth-highest death toll from the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats are standing against working Americans

    Senate Judiciary Committee member predicts successful 2022 and 2024 for Republicans on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Latin America turns to China and Russia for COVID-19 vaccines

    Several countries in the Americas have received their first vaccine shipments over the past few weeks — not from the regional superpower or from Western pharmaceutical giants, but from China, Russia, and in some cases India.Why it matters: North and South America have been battered by the pandemic and recorded several of the world’s highest death tolls. Few countries other than the U.S. have the capacity to manufacture vaccines at scale, and most lack the resources to buy their way to the front of the line for imports. That’s led to a scramble for whatever supply is available.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOnly Chile (17%), the U.S. (15%), Barbados (12%), Canada (3%), Brazil (3%), Argentina (2%), Mexico (2%), Costa Rica (1%) and Panama have managed to provide a first dose to at least 1% of their populations.Driving the news: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — who has railed against vaccine “hoarding” by rich countries — was expected to ask President Biden in their virtual meeting Monday to share a portion of the U.S. vaccine supply with Mexico.Ahead of the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the answer would be “no,” at least until all Americans have access.Canada, which has purchased more doses relative to its population than any other country but struggled to obtain them due to limited manufacturing capacity, has received a similar response from Washington.The state of play: Other global powers have begun shipping doses to the region. At least 10 Latin American countries have obtained Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine or expect to soon, while 10 more are expecting doses from China’s Sinovac or Sinopharm.Argentina was one of the first countries in the region to begin its rollout, using Sputnik V, while Chile has climbed to the top of the vaccination charts using a combination of Pfizer and Sinovac.Meanwhile, most of the doses that have reached the Caribbean thus far have come from India, which has become a global player in vaccine distribution due to its massive manufacturing capacity. New Delhi has donated Oxford/AstraZeneca doses to countries including Barbados and Dominica.Israel got into the “vaccine diplomacy” game on a small scale, sending 5,000 doses each to friendly governments in Guatemala and Honduras.Worth noting: At least eight countries have signed bilateral deals with Pfizer or AstraZeneca. Cuba, meanwhile, is banking on a homegrown vaccine.Zoom in: While Bolivia was negotiating the purchase of 5.2 million Sputnik doses in December, at $10 per shot, the government was also in talks with Western pharmaceutical companies who “told us developing countries that we had to wait until June,” Trade Minister Benjamin Blanco told Reuters.Bolivian President Luis Arce pumped his fist on the tarmac when the first Sputnik shipment arrived. Around the same time, he spoke with Vladimir Putin about potential joint energy projects.But while Psaki warned last month that Russia and China could use vaccines to build leverage over other countries, it’s Pfizer that has been accused of bullying Latin American countries during negotiations.Vaccines arriving from Russia and China are often received with great fanfare, with political leaders and TV cameras on hand.Yes, but: The shipments are often quite small.Russia has thus far provided Bolivia with 20,000 doses and Paraguay 4,000, enough to cover a fraction of 1% of their populations.Both Russia and China will face manufacturing capacity challenges to cover their own populations, let alone send doses all over the world.However, deals to produce the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines in Brazil and Sputnik in Argentina should boost supplies. Crucially, the vaccines don't require ultra-cold temperatures.Questions about efficacy remain, though, particularly for the Chinese vaccines. A trial in Brazil found that the Sinovac vaccine was just 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, though it was more effective at preventing severe cases.And while both countries are clearly winning diplomatic points, multiple polls have found that many in Latin America would be less willing to take a Russian or Chinese vaccine than a Western alternative.What to watch: By this summer, the U.S. and other rich countries will likely be prepared to share doses internationally, significantly shifting the vaccine diplomacy picture.The global COVAX initiative, which is crucial to the vaccination outlook in the Americas, will also start to ramp up distribution this month. It should quickly surpass Russia and China as the largest source of vaccines for several countries.The bottom line: Moscow and Beijing may have gained lasting goodwill and influence in the region by stepping in when vaccines were at their most scarce.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Real Reason Elon Musk Could Become The World's First Trillionaire

    Elon Musk has climbed the ranks of uber-wealthy faster than anyone before him, and thanks to his genius and ambition, he could even become the first-ever trillionaire

  • Sanchez rips tape-measure HR and Taillon impresses on mound in spring win over Tigers

    After a difficult 2020 season, Gary Sanchez is starting the spring with a bang, blasting a monstrous HR over the batter's eye in center field against the Tigers. He also made an impression behind the plate with Jameson Taillon, in his Yankees debut.

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • From EV Batteries To Pod Taxis: India's Richest Man Seems To Prepare For The Elon Musk Challenge

    Elon Musk could face a stiff challenge from India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani as Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder intensifies focus on expanding his business in the South Asian nation. What Happened: Ambani’s Reliance Industries said Sunday it has acquired a majority stake in skyTran Inc., a U.S.-based transportation company that competes with Musk’s Hyperloop in making pod taxis. Reliance Industries made the acquisition through its subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures. See also: How to Invest in the Indian Stock Market The proposed skyTran transportation systems will feature computer-controlled passenger pods running on patented passive magnetic levitation and propulsion technology to transport passengers. The pods are expected to attain speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. Why It Matters: The two billionaires are also expected to compete against each other in the field of electric vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, there has been a buzz around Tesla’s India entry. Tesla is reportedly planning to set up an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka, India. Local media outlets and Reuters reported Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as confirming the news in a statement in February. See Also: Tesla Could Use Its Indian Factory As An Export Base, Analyst Says Ambani has reportedly said he will make batteries for electric vehicles in India as he expects to capitalize on an expected boom in the EV segment in the country. The Indian billionaire is making a strategic shift towards renewable energy as Reliance Industries currently generates a major part of its revenues from fossil fuels and its by-products. While Tesla garners the lion’s shares of its revenue from selling electric cars, Musk too is making huge investments in the production of batteries and solar panels. Price Movement: Tesla shares closed almost 1% lower at $675.50 on Friday. Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Lab Nears Deal To Go Public Via Merger With SPAC Vector Acquisition: WSJFisker's Goals Go Well Beyond Simply Chipping Away Tesla's Market Share: CEO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'The myth of the male bumbler

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.