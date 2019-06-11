Mexico says to hold talks with China in early July

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will hold "high-level" meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing in early July after a summit of the Group of 20 global powers in Japan, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard, who is due to attend the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka in late June, said the meeting with China would be "very important," without giving further details.

Mexico had been preparing the meeting for months, added Ebrard, who spoke at a banking event in Mexico City.





