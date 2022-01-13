Mexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets

FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York
Dave Graham
·2 min read

By Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Citigroup said on Tuesday it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all.

"Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said. The government did not want to influence or negatively affect the sale, he said.

"It would be improper for the government to give a signal at this point," he said, adding Mexico had "no bias."

As the process matured, the government and regulators would give careful consideration to the different bids, said Ramirez, who was emphatic in underlining that Mexico wanted the Citibanamex assets up for sale to retain their value.

"This interest is because we don't want account holders of Citibanamex feeling they need to go to another bank," he said.

The finance ministry earlier said it would be paying close attention to what implications the deal had for concentration of market power, though Ramirez stressed this was a task for antitrust authority the Federal Economic Competition Commission.

Citibanamex is already Mexico's no. 3 consumer bank, and when asked if the antitrust concerns could make a bid tougher by Spain's BBVA, a top player in Mexico, Ramirez said it was not up to him to make determinations on market concentration.

The two together have much of the market. The government had no interest in acquiring the Citigroup assets and the process of the sale would take time, Ramirez said. He declined to forecast how long that could be.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Mo Brooks Is the Jan. 6 Congressman Who Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut

    Tom Williams/GettySomeone may need to tell Rep. Mo Brooks to stop talking.The Republican congressman from Alabama keeps defending himself in court against accusations that he helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021 riot—and it’s not helping the former prosecutor in the slightest.The particular defense Brooks has chosen seems aimed at having Justice Department lawyers mount a legal defense for him. He is arguing that his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was part of his official duties as a congressman, a crusa

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Hannity Insists the Important Texts From Jan. 6 Be Made Public: Pelosi’s

    Fox NewsForget about his own revealing texts prior to and on Jan. 6, 2021—Sean Hannity thinks the public needs to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s.That was what the Fox News host requested of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, should he become speaker of the House after the 2022 midterms.“Will you pledge to have a real Jan. 6 committee?” Hannity asked. “Will you pledge, that if you become speaker, that you will subpoena Nancy Pelosi, Muriel Bowser… the sergeant-at-arms, and the D.C

  • Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

    But the West Virginia senator still wants those changes to be made with support from Republicans.

  • Rep. Trey Hollingsworth won't run for reelection in Indiana's 9th district. Here's why.

    I ran to return government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become, Rep. Hollingsworth writes.

  • Senate Democrats offered Manchin a huge compromise on checks to parents. Then Manchin blew it up and they don't know why

    Dems swapped a three-year expanded child tax credit extension for one year to get Manchin to drop his push for a work requirement. He hasn't budged.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Manchin doubles down on filibuster ahead of Biden's speech

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...

  • Capitol attack panel closes in on Trump inner circle with three new subpoenas

    Subpoenas suggest committee examining whether Trump’s rally speech suggests White House had prior knowledge of attack plans The committee chair, Bennie Thompson, said: ‘The select committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally.’ Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack closed in on Donald Trump’s inner circle on Tuesday, issuing subpoenas to three new White House officials involved in planning the former president’

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • Romney warns against getting rid of filibuster, citing possible Trump win in 2024

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday issued a warning to Democrats about the potential consequences of getting rid of the filibuster and accused President Biden of going down "the same tragic road" of former President Trump."The United States Senate is one of our vital democratic institutions, and the power given to the minority in the Senate and the resulting requirement for political consensus are among the Senate's defining features," Romney...

  • Massive computer chip factory eyeing Columbus area

    Greater Columbus is believed to be in the running for a massive computer chip factory that could be the state's biggest economic development project.

  • Ted Cruz Pushes Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory During Senate Domestic Terror Hearing

    Hours later, the House committee investigating the Capitol attack issued a statement debunking the theory.