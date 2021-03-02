Mexico pins hopes on U.S. vaccine sharing after Biden's 100-day target

  • Mexico's President Manuel Lopez Obrador listens from the National Palace in Mexico City during a virtual bilateral meeting with U.S. President Biden
  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City
  • Biden has a virtual meeting with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez from the White House in Washington
1 / 3

Mexico pins hopes on U.S. vaccine sharing after Biden's 100-day target

Mexico's President Manuel Lopez Obrador listens from the National Palace in Mexico City during a virtual bilateral meeting with U.S. President Biden
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he is hopeful the United States will be able to share COVID-19 vaccines once his counterpart Joe Biden meets a goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days.

Although a deal was not reached, Lopez Obrador said he and Biden agreed for teams from Mexico and the United States to study possibilities for sharing vaccines with Mexico.

"The possibility is not closed," Lopez Obrador told a news conference a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders, referring to his request for the United States to help fill some of the gap in Mexico's vaccine supply.

"But it's subject to the decision to be taken by teams both in Mexico and the United States. They will decide if it's possible, and when," he added.

Prior to the meeting, the White House had said its priority was to inoculate all Americans.

Biden said last month that he was confident he could surpass his goal to administer 100 million COVID-19 shots during his first 100 days in office - a deadline of late April.

Lopez Obrador added that he and Biden had no disagreements over the matter, and that the two exchanged invitations to visit their respective countries.

The leftist leader also said he expressed support for Biden's plans for migration reform that could legalize the residency status of migrants living without documentation in the United States.

"They see him as the migrant's president," he said.

The two did not discuss Mexico's controversial electricity reform, although Lopez Obrador said he emphasized the energy sector as a priority.

A bill aimed at increasing state control of the electricity market has angered private businesses and could cause disputes with top trade partners.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to refuse Mexico’s request to share vaccine supply

    Administration’s top priority is to ensure ‘every American is vaccinated’ before sending supplies to other countries, press secretary says

  • Biden news: Trump ‘got vaccine while president’, as New York AG set to probe Cuomo harassment claims

    Latest updates from Washington DC and beyond

  • Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” “Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

  • Low tide leaves Venice canals almost empty

    Traditional gondolas and boats could be seen almost beached in the canals as water levels reached a peak of -48 cm, creating an unusual landscape in the lagoon city.Venice, beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, has always lived in a fragile balance between low and high tides, that usually create variations of around 50 cm in sea levels.Flooding is a constant enemy of the art city built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon off the north-eastern coast of Italy, with every new incursion damaging its medieval and Renaissance palaces.

  • Doctor under fire for attending virtual trial while performing surgery

    Plastic surgeon Scott Green was asked during a virtual traffic court trial if we was currently performing surgery, to which he replied, “I am.”

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • The 'larger-than-life' statue of Donald Trump at CPAC was made in Mexico

    "We are going to defend our workers, protect our jobs and finally put America first," Trump said in April 2020.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Op-Ed: The U.S.-Taliban peace deal only whetted the insurgents' appetite for more violence

    The United States elevated the Taliban's status by negotiating a 2020 deal without Kabul's participation.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • House Passes Biden’s $1.9T Stimulus Plan—Without a Single GOP Vote in Favor

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyDemocrats are one big step closer to achieving their first major goal of the Joe Biden era. Early Saturday morning, the U.S. House approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on a nearly party-line vote.The 219-212 vote allows the U.S. Senate to formally take up the legislation, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) intends to do immediately. But the party is under the gun: Many Democrats regard March 14—the day that extended unemployment benefits run out for millions—as a de facto deadline for getting the so-called American Rescue Plan on Biden’s desk.The legislation would replenish relief for the jobless by extending a weekly $400 check through August. It also fulfills a number of other promises Democrats campaigned on in 2020: $1,400 direct stimulus checks to supplement the $600 checks that went out in December, billions of dollars to hasten vaccine distribution, funds for schools, and aid for state and local governments. The House’s bill passed with an increase to the federal minimum wage—but the Senate’s procedural enforcer found that the proposal did not conform to the rules of fast-tracking a bill in the upper chamber. It effectively kills the prospects for a clean wage hike as part of the COVID legislation.Prior rounds of major COVID legislation passed the House with bipartisan support, but Friday’s vote all but confirmed Biden’s first relief effort will travel a starkly partisan path. The GOP, beset with infighting in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack and Donald Trump’s impeachment, have found cause for unity in opposing the relief plan, which they slammed as a bloated vehicle for liberal wish-list items. Democrats held out hope that at least a few Republicans would vote for the plan, but not a single GOP lawmaker backed the legislation, and its odds for picking up many Senate Republicans look dim.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Bernie Sanders unveils his Plan B for a $15 minimum wage after Senate parliamentarian setback

    Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday effectively killed a Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, ruling that the measure doesn't pass muster under the budget reconciliation rules Democrats are using to pass the package with a simple majority in the Senate. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), have already said they would vote against including the $15 minimum wage provision in the relief package, dealing it a near-fatal blow in the 50-50 Senate. But many supporters of the wage hike were nonetheless irritated that an obscure, unelected Senate official was the one to ax the broadly popular measure. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among them, but he also had a Plan B. "In the coming days, I will be working with my colleagues in the Senate to move forward with an amendment to take tax deductions away from large, profitable corporations that don't pay workers at least $15 an hour and to provide small businesses with the incentives they need to raise wages," Sanders said in a statement. "That amendment must be included in the reconciliation bill." Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) echoed Sanders, saying he's "looking at a tax penalty for mega-corporations that refuse to pay a living wage." The House is scheduled to vote on the $1.9 trillion package, including the $15 minimum wage, on Friday, but the measure can be amended when it arrives in the Senate. If they reconfigure the minimum wage increase as a tax penalty, which is "likely to qualify under the reconciliation rules," Bloomberg News reports, "Democrats have less than three weeks to draft the changes, convince all 50 senators who caucus with the party to support the tax increases — and the specifics of the minimum-wage hike. ... Targeting only large, profitable companies could help assuage concerns from some moderate Democrats who are hesitant to support large-scale tax increases." More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • EXPLAINER: Why rising rates are unsettling Wall Street

    Yes, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and that’s exactly why stock markets around the world are getting so unsettled. When it tries to figure out the value for anything from Apple’s stock to a junk bond, the financial world starts by comparing it against a U.S. Treasury bond, which is what the government uses to borrow money. For years, yields have been ultralow for Treasurys, meaning investors earned very little in interest for owning them.

  • US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield gives remarks at UN General Assembly Informal Briefing on Burma

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield made her first appearance at the United Nations as as the US ambassador

  • Weir leads by 2 at Cologuard Classic, Mickelson 9 back

    Mike Weir went on a back-nine birdie binge to take control of the Cologuard Classic. Phil Mickelson waded into the mud for the second straight day and will have to dig out of a deep hole if he’s going to make history. Weir shot a 5-under 67 to build a two-shot lead in the Cologuard Classic on Saturday, leaving Mickelson with a lot of ground to make up to win his third straight PGA Tour Champions start.