Mexico says one of its citizens was subjected to a non-consensual surgery in ICE detention

The Mexican government says at least one of its citizens received a non-consensual surgery while detained at a US immigration facility in Irwin, Georgia.

The facility made headlines last month after a whistleblower claimed numerous women were being subjected to unwanted surgeries, including hysterectomies.

The Mexican government did not specify what surgery the woman had received but said it is in touch with a lawyer who is considering a class-action lawsuit.

The Mexican government says it is consulting with a lawyer about a possible class-action lawsuit after it says one of its citizens underwent an unauthorized surgery while detained by US immigration authorities.

In an October 10 statement, Mexico's foreign ministry said a woman held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a facility in Georgia underwent surgery to which she did not consent and was medically neglected in its aftermath.

The woman was reportedly held at a facility where a whistleblower and several former detainees allege immigrants were regularly pressured into receiving unwanted and unnecessary medical operations at the hands of the facility's on-call gynecologist. At least one woman at the facility in Irwin, Georgia, said one of her Fallopian tubes was removed without her consent.

The Mexican government did not specif iy what surgery its citizen had received, but noted that it was not a hysterectomy.

Given the gravity of the charge, the government said it had "solicited the opinion of a medical specialist who, after an exhaustive review of the [medical] file, believed that there were irregularities or anomalies in the medical procedure."

The foreign ministry said it had also received a report from another woman detained at the facility who says she underwent a gynecological procedure "without her full consent."

The Mexican consulate in Atlanta "is in contact with [an] attorney who's coordinating a possible class-action lawsuit," Mexico's foreign ministry added.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

