Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19.

"I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador had said Mexico vaccinated more than one million people in a single day on Wednesday, the highest number on record.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)