New Mexico school shooting: Students may be involved in incident, officials say

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
One person is in custody after a school shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to police.

“At this point, it appears students may be involved,” in the shooting, Monica Armenta, with Albuquerque Public Schools, told KOAT.

One person has been taken to the hospital and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to officials

