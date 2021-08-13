New Mexico school shooting: Students may be involved in incident, officials say

(Independent)

One person is in custody after a school shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to police.

“At this point, it appears students may be involved,” in the shooting, Monica Armenta, with Albuquerque Public Schools, told KOAT.

#UPDATE APD has confirmed at least one person has been taken into custody and there is no current danger to students or staff. One person has been transported to the hospital. No word yet if suspect/victim are students @krqe pic.twitter.com/L6AtIpYrDG — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) August 13, 2021

One person has been taken to the hospital and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to officials