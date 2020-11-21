What Do Mexico’s Second Wealthiest Billionaire and Arya Stark Have In Common?

Nathaniel Whittemore
·1 min read

Recapping a wild week in bitcoin price action that has drawn out numerous previously-quiet HODLers. 

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW discusses:

  • Traditional markets: The tension between vaccine optimism and a growing national wave of economy-disrupting lockdowns

  • Regulatory landscape: Crypto ally Brian Brooks nominated for full term at OCC while SEC Chair Jay Clayton steps down early 

  • Bitcoin Miners: Sold out until Spring

  • Celebrities and Financiers coming to the Bitcoin space 

This week on The Breakdown:

