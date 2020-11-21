What Do Mexico’s Second Wealthiest Billionaire and Arya Stark Have In Common?
Recapping a wild week in bitcoin price action that has drawn out numerous previously-quiet HODLers.
On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW discusses:
Traditional markets: The tension between vaccine optimism and a growing national wave of economy-disrupting lockdowns
Regulatory landscape: Crypto ally Brian Brooks nominated for full term at OCC while SEC Chair Jay Clayton steps down early
Bitcoin Miners: Sold out until Spring
Celebrities and Financiers coming to the Bitcoin space
This week on The Breakdown:
Monday | Bitcoin at $318,000 Next December? One Citibank Exec Says It’s Possible
Tuesday | HODL FOMO vs. Speculative FOMO: Why This Bitcoin Bull Market Will Be Different
Wednesday | Vijay Boyapati’s Four Mental Models for Valuing Bitcoin
Thursday | A Crypto Ally as Top US Bank Regulator?
Friday | 10 Metrics Where Bitcoin Has Already Hit New All-Time Highs
