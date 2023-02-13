Mexico seeks to curb 'abuse' of asylum system by migrants who do not plan to stay

20
Daina Beth Solomon and Lizbeth Diaz
·2 min read

By Daina Beth Solomon and Lizbeth Diaz

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's overwhelmed asylum agency is strengthening efforts to weed out high numbers of applicants who "abuse" the system while passing through Mexico to reach the United States, Mexico's top asylum official said on Monday.

Mexico has the world's third highest number of asylum applications after the United States and Germany, reflecting growing numbers of refugee seekers that have strained resources at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR).

Once migrants request asylum, they are exempt from deportation and are eligible to seek work, motivating many to file applications even without the intent to stay in Mexico, said Andres Ramirez, COMAR's director.

"It's an abuse of the asylum system," he told reporters at COMAR's busy Mexico City office. "Treating COMAR like a kind of travel agency."

The agency recently began a pilot in the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border, where it has its biggest load of applicants, geared at quickly rejecting cases that do not merit asylum, Ramirez added.

He noted some applicants falsely believe COMAR distributes permits allowing travel within Mexico. In reality, asylum seekers typically must stay in the state where they began their cases.

"This has put us in a situation of near-breakdown," Ramirez told a news conference.

COMAR received close to 119,000 applications last year, slightly fewer than the year before.

This January, the number more than doubled from the same month in 2022. The claims included 430 from Afghans - a soaring increase from past years.

Yet Ramirez noted many Afghans are unlikely to see out their cases in Mexico, where so many aspects of daily life from religion to food are so different than home.

"Many Afghans do not necessary want to stay in Mexico," he said. "In the United States, there's a much bigger Afghan community than what we have here."

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • New Russian offensive appears underway in Ukraine

    STORY: As the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine nears, Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut on Monday, in what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said was the beginning of a major, long-feared new offensive:"The reality is we have seen the start already because we see now what Russia does now - President Putin does now - is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty."Military officials said Ukrainian defenders, who have held on for months, were braced for new ground attacks. Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks. Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia, which wants full control.The assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group, who have made small but steady gains. The renewed Russian bombardments made the situation there even more acute.The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut, including the frontline village of Chasiv Yar, where volunteers worked to evacuate families, while Ukrainian fighters held their ground despite difficult weather. Unit commander Anton Fedorenko called the territory "home"."That's why we are holding on to it by nails and teeth and will stay here. And we hope that we will be provided with weapons, we will have something to respond with. And we will be able to launch a counteroffensive. As soon as the weather allows it because now we cannot move forward, even if we have the weapons to do so, because of the soil and weather conditions."The United Nations' human rights office said on Monday that it had recorded More than seven thousand civilian deaths and nearly 12,000 injured since the Feb. 24 invasion, mostly from shelling and missile and air strikes, but said it believed the actual figure was much higher.Stoltenberg said he saw no sign that Putin was preparing for peace, or willing to respect Ukraine's sovereignty. "What we see is that President Putin and Russia still want to control Ukraine and therefore the only way to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign nation, is to continue to provide military support to Ukraine."Stoltenberg said NATO allies were now beginning to consider sending aircraft to help in Ukraine's defense, saying help is urgently needed.

  • Four teenage asylum seekers arrested in connection with alleged rape of schoolgirl in Kent

    Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.

  • Government Sets May 31 Launch Date For $10 Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit

    The clean energy investment programs authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday when the IRS said it would start accepting applications for a key tax credit on May 31.

  • Meta using space at American Tobacco in Durham for new engineering jobs

    Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has confirmed it’s creating jobs in Durham even amid mass layoffs for the social media giant.

  • 401(k) Match for Student Loan Repayments: What You Need to Know

    Some employers are able to offer 401(k) matching for student loan payments, and new legislation could make this a more broadly offered benefit.

  • Deputies find $22M in liquid meth hidden in gas cans during traffic stop in Hall County

    That's around 600 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

  • Ga. inmate running pandemic unemployment fraud from behind bars sentenced to years in prison

    A judge has sentenced a Georgia inmate to years in prison after he allegedly orchestrated a fraud scheme from jail.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams is bussing migrants to the Canadian border amid influx

    Canada is seeing an influx of migrants entering the country from the United States after New York City Mayor Eric Adams provided them with bus fare to a city just south of the northern border. Now Canadian officials are calling for a revamp to its border policy. Stephan Reichhold, executive director for the Round Table of Organizations Serving Refugees and Immigrants, joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Universities are ‘dumbing down courses’ to avoid ‘being cancelled by intolerant students’

    University professors are “dumbing down” their courses because they fear being cancelled by intolerant students, according to an academic who feared for his life after he was falsely accused of Islamophobia.

  • A Russian prisoner-turned-soldier says he was brought to the front line without training and told to charge 'as far as we could go' into Ukrainian gunfire

    In interviews with the New York Times, soldiers said that they were told they'd be shot if they refused orders.

  • Gavin Newsom's wife pushed for state funding that benefits her own nonprofit

    A nonprofit founded by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, will benefit from California's mental health investments championed last year.

  • Jury urged to sentence to death man who killed 8 on New York bike path

    A federal prosecutor urged a New York jury to sentence Sayfullo Saipov to death as the penalty phase of his trial began on Monday, saying his execution would be the only just punishment after he killed eight people in his 2017 attack on a Manhattan bike path. It marked the first time jurors have been asked to vote for the federal death penalty since U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in January 2021 after promising voters he would abolish the punishment. Defense lawyers for the Uzbek immigrant called the death penalty barbaric, and urged the jurors to vote instead for life in prison for Saipov, who mowed down people with a rental truck on Oct. 31, 2017.

  • Turkey Earthquake Did Not Damage Famous Göbekli Tepe Site, Archaeologists Say

    The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated south-central Turkey and northern Syria did not damage the ancient site of Göbekli Tepe, according researchers there.

  • What You Need to Know About Japan’s New H3 Rocket

    Following a series of technical delays, Japan’s H3 rocket is set to make its much-anticipated debut this week. Here’s what you need to know about the medium-lift rocket and its inaugural mission.

  • Column: After caving to DeSantis on AP Black Studies, the College Board lied about their contacts

    The College Board said that no states provided feedback on its AP Black studies course. But it received feedback from right-wing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as early as January 2022.

  • US responds to China’s claims of American balloons breaching its airspace

    The U.S. on Monday refuted China’s allegations that Washington has been sending “high-altitude balloons” into its airspace. The White House’s response came hours after the Chinese Foreign Ministry made the claim. According to spokesperson Wang Wenbin, “Since last year, the U.S.' high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments.”

  • Man embarks on 750-mile journey on foot to propose to girlfriend he met on TikTok

    A man in Thailand has embarked on a journey of love and commitment with the aim of winning his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Suthep Promjit, 56, set out on foot on Jan. 14 with the aim of reaching his girlfriend Thanapa Khiaw-on's home some 1,200 kilometers (approximately 746 miles) away to propose to her on Valentine's Day. Originating from his hometown in Nakhon Nayok, Suthep has covered over 1,100 kilometers (approximately 684 miles) as of Saturday on his trek to Satun's Thung Wa district.

  • Rising star Wu Yibing becomes first male Chinese player to win ATP title

    Chinese tennis player Wu Yibing made history by becoming the first Chinese man to win an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title. Wu, 23, beat America’s John Isner in a three-set final at the Dallas Open on Sunday. Wu became the first male Chinese player to both reach a tour-level final in the Open Era and defeat an opponent in the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, according to ATP Tour.

  • Memphis Fire Department employees fired in Tyre Nichols death appeal, may keep pensions

    The three former Memphis Fire Department employees could retain their pension benefits after being fired in connection to Tyre Nichols death.

  • White House mocks Putin's mismanagement of the war in Ukraine, saying he changes generals like 'socks'

    Russia, which has suffered massive casualties in Ukraine, has already had several commanders in charge of the war in less than year of fighting.