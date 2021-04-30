Mexico expects to receive 5 million more AstraZeneca doses from U.S.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Monterrey
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expects the United States to send Mexico around 5 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to help with its efforts to inoculate the population.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador told reporters that it was "probable" that the United States would make his country a loan of the 5 million doses while Mexico got its own production of AstraZeneca vaccine up and running.

Mexico faces a crunch on vaccine supplies because of delays in starting production at its own AstraZeneca bottling plant, which was scheduled to play a key role in providing doses.

The problems have been compounded by Mexico receiving far fewer Sputnik V doses from Russia than had been agreed, and some delays in the arrival of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

The United States has already provided AstraZeneca vaccines to Mexico, sending around 2.7 million doses in two shipments between late March and the start of April.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Pfizer Inc will ship more of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week, including doses made in its U.S. plant, and that the New York-based drugmaker will be exporting doses now that a Trump-era ban has expired.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer begins export of U.S.-made COVID vaccines

    The U.S. will begin exporting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to other countries. One source familiar with the matter exclusively told Reuters, a shipment of Pfizer's shots going to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant. The source says it's the first time the drugmaker is delivering the vaccines abroad from the U.S. That's after a Trump-era restriction on exporting Pfizer's shots expired at the end of March. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have so far been supplying other countries through its main European production plant in Belgium. Mexico has received 10 million doses of Pfizer's shots so far, and is expected to receive 2 million more this week.It's unclear how much of that will come from the U.S. Pfizer said it will be making 25 million shots every week in the U.S. by mid-year. That would mean successfully honoring a deal to deliver 300 million doses to the country by July. But as the U.S. swiftly vaccinates its population, many other countries are struggling to acquire vaccine supplies.They've repeatedly called on Washington to release its surplus in recent weeks.Pfizer has promised to deliver one billion doses to foreign governments, and said it expects to produce up to 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year.The company said it will use its extra capacity in its U.S. facilities to deliver shots overseas.

  • AstraZeneca delivers $275m in sales from COVID vaccines

    The drugmaker said it will not make a profit from the jab it created in collaboration with the University of Oxford during the pandemic.

  • AstraZeneca delivers 68 million COVID shots in 1st quarter

    AstraZeneca says it delivered about 68 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2021 after the shot became one of the first approved for widespread use. AstraZeneca has pledged that it will deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts. The company said 30 million doses of the vaccine went to the European Union, 26 million to the U.K., 7 million to Gavi, an alliance that secures vaccines for low-income countries, and 5 million to other nations.

  • Pending home sales rise, but low inventory could cause headaches for buyers

    Ultra-low mortgage rates should keep home-buying demand strong, but inventory will remain a challenge.

  • Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong review: Corruption within the ranks

    A typical Hong Kong action-crime film with a disappointing ending, but the strong cast is worth going to the theatres for.

  • India’s deadly second wave of Covid-19 might not peak before June

    The prediction is based on an analysis of 12 countries including the US, Brazil, and the UK which faced a strong resurgence of Covid-19.

  • How one migrant won asylum after crossing the border unaccompanied

    After fleeing gang violence and being kidnapped in Mexico, a Guatemalan teen won asylum. Now he wants other migrant children to have the same opportunity.

  • Top-10 Altcoin Performer Showcase for April 2021

    The month of April has been relatively neutral for cryptocurrencies. While several altcoins have increased by more than 100%,

  • ACLU calls on Biden administration to close dozens of ICE facilities

    During the presidential campaign, President Biden pledged to discontinue for-profit immigration detention, but no announcements have been forthcoming.

  • Op-Ed: Biden has the power to defuse the Central American migrant crisis. He just needs to use it

    If Biden used his authority to allow far more Central American refugees into the U.S., it would help rein in the chaos at the border.

  • 57 Percent of Pfizer Recipients Have This Side Effect, New Study Finds

    No matter which COVID vaccine you receive, there's a decent chance you'll experience some side effects the next day. From reactions in the arm where you got the shot to systemic reactions happening throughout your body, you can't be certain which side effects will affect you in particular. However, new research has shown some commonalities when it comes to the different vaccinations. One recent study concluded that more than half of Pfizer recipients have reported one side effect in particular. Read on to find out which reaction you're more likely to get than not with Pfizer, and for more on this vaccine, Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds. More than half of people who got the Pfizer vaccine experienced arm tenderness. A new study published April 27 in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal reported on the real-world safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for recipients between December and March in the U.K. Out of 282,103 people who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 57.2 percent reported experiencing arm tenderness as a side effect. For the second dose, the percentage was more than half as well: According to the study, 50.9 percent of Pfizer recipients had arm tenderness after the second shot. And for more on vaccine reactions, This Vaccine Side Effect Could Mean You Already Had COVID, New Study Says. Arm tenderness was the most common local side effect after either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. For either dose of the Pfizer vaccine, arm tenderness was the most commonly reported local side effect. According to the study, 71.9 percent of those who received the first dose of Pfizer experienced local side effects, while 68.5 percent of those who received the second dose did. Arm pain was the most commonly reported local side effect after tenderness, with 29.2 percent experiencing arm pain after the first dose and 34.3 percent experiencing it after the second. Participants also reported experiencing swelling, itch, swollen armpit glands, redness, warmth, and bruising as local reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. It was also the most commonly reported reaction for Pfizer recipients in general. Arm tenderness and arm pain were the two most common side effects reported for Pfizer recipients in general. However, the third most common was a systemic side effect: fatigue. According to the study, 8.4 percent of recipients experienced fatigue after the first dose of Pfizer, and 14.4 percent had this side effect after the second. Other systemic side effects reported from the Pfizer vaccine included headache, chills and shiver, diarrhea, fever, joint pain, muscle pain, and nausea. And for more on the future of vaccination, Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. Your arm tenderness should only last a few days. According to the study, tenderness around the injection side occurred "most often on the day after injection" and lasted around one to two days on average. However, a small group did report experiencing this reaction for up to seven days after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site and use or exercise your arm to reduce any of the discomfort or tenderness where you got the shot. If you notice that the tenderness where you got the shot gets worse in any way after 24 hours, the CDC says you should contact your doctor or healthcare provider. And for more CDC guidance, The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated.

  • U.S. to send more than $100 million in COVID supplies to India

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. The United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the aid.

  • Election supervisors say new Florida law makes it harder to use mail ballots, drop boxes

    The president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections said the voting reforms passed by lawmakers Thursday night will make it harder to request and return vote-by-mail ballots.

  • Five charged in kidnapping of Lady Gaga's dogs

    Five people have been arrested and charged for the violent kidnapping of Lady Gaga's dogs, and for shooting a dog walker.The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that four of them were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs, and later returned them safely after a reward was offered.The two bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were dropped off unharmed at a LAPD station in February.They were handed over to Gaga's representatives two days after they were snatched at gunpoint by two strangers in a car.The dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest by one of the suspects as they grabbed the two bulldogs, but he survived.Another one of Gaga's bulldogs out walking with Fischer escaped and was later found safe by police.Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken, had issued a plea on social media to bring them home, and offered a $500,000 reward.Police said Thursday that they believe the suspects targeted the dogs because of the value of the breed, not because of the dogs' owner.According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley, were each charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.Jackson, the accused gunman, was also charged with assault and a weapons offense.Prosecutors said the woman who claimed to have found the dogs, Jennifer McBride, and a fifth defendant, Harold White, were each charged with being accessories after the robbery.McBride was also charged with receiving stolen property, while White was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.All five defendants pleaded not guilty on Thursday and were ordered to return to court on May 11.

  • Norway to speed up first COVID-19 jabs by delaying second dose

    Norway said on Friday it will extend the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 12 from six weeks for most adults under the age of 65 in order to reach its first vaccination target sooner than planned. The decision could allow all adults in Norway to receive a first jab by July 25 the Institute of Public Health (FHI) and health ministry said in a statement. The extension relates to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which are the only ones currently used in Norway.

  • Sam Wilson is Captain America in New Sideshow 1/6 Figure

    Sam Wilson wields the shield at long last, in this wildly accurate looking 1/6 collectible figure, coming soon from Sideshow and Hot Toys. The post Sam Wilson is Captain America in New Sideshow 1/6 Figure appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Biden DHS May Exempt Vulnerable Asylum-Seekers from COVID ‘Turn Back’ Policy

    The Biden administration is considering creating a formal system that issues exceptions to a Trump-era policy which allows border patrol agents to immediately turn back asylum-seekers who arrive at the southern border. The proposal comes amid backlash over Biden’s decision to continue a Trump-era public health measure, implemented in response to COVID-19, which allows border patrol to immediately turn away immigrants who show up to the border claiming asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is deliberating a new process to except certain vulnerable asylum-seekers from the public health measure, according to documents acquired by BuzzFeed News. Border officials have been applying the Title 42 section of the public health code to dismiss migrant cases at the border to curb COVID-19 transmission since March 2020. The Trump administration started invoking the Title 42 policy to protect border patrol agents and U.S. communities along the border from the coronavirus. The new DHS plan would maintain connections in Mexico to identify individuals with qualifying vulnerable situations. The background information and biometric data of selected people would be forwarded to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for review. Border patrol reported more than 350,000 encounters with illegal immigrants on the Southwest border in the first three months of the year alone. More than 34,000 of those encounters have been with unaccompanied minors, predominantly from the Northern Triangle region of Central America – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed under-resourced border patrol officials and detention facilities in recent months. Undocumented migrant children have already been treated as exceptions to the public health provision by the Biden administration, exacerbating the accommodation issues and processing delays. Immigration attorneys have already been exercising work arounds in the existing restrictions to provide exceptions to migrants from the turn-back policy. An ACLU attorney named Lee Gelernt has filed lawsuits against the government disputing the policy. Gelernt told BuzzFeed News that the advocacy organization has been sending 35 cases a day for government processing to stop expulsions and allow migrants with humanitarian cases into the country. “We are hoping to see a more formal, expanded program ramp up quickly. Any formal NGO process, to be meaningful, will need to allow a significant number of people in each day at multiple ports,” Gelernt reported. A DHS spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “DHS is continually working, in consultation with the CDC, to improve the process for humanitarian exception requests under Title 42 as part of our efforts to restore safe, humane, and orderly processing at our borders.”

  • Attorney calls for probe into Ma'Khia Bryant death

    A lawyer representing Ma'Khia Bryant's family is calling for a federal investigation into the shooting death of the teen, along with a probe into the handling of her foster care placement. (April 28)

  • First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents. "He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday.

  • The Latest: Wash. state alters vaccine system as demand ebbs

    Washington state is changing the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine as demand for the shots declines in some places. Inslee said: “It is a terrible thing to think we would have vaccine to save people’s lives and not see it in people’s arms.” All state residents over age 16 have be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination since April 15.