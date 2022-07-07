Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

“This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug,” said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States; as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine.

The nearly 1,200 pounds (543 kilograms) found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered. Fentanyl is so deadly because it is pressed into pills made to look like Xanax, Adderall or Oxycodone, or mixed into other drugs.

That has lead to tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States because people often do not realize they are taking fentanyl.

However, the purity of the amount found at the warehouse was unclear; fentanyl is often cut with other substances before being pressed into pills. Almost all of the fentanyl smuggled into the United States comes from Mexico, where it is produced with precursor chemicals smuggled from China.

Mexico's Defense Department said the warehouse was located in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and 10 men were arrested.

Soldiers also found a half-ton of meth in the July 2 raid, as well as cocaine, opium and at least 70 tons of precursor chemicals.

Recommended Stories

  • Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

    A small, largely rural county west of Florida’s capital experienced an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl over the July 4 weekend, with nine people dying in the latest sign that a national crisis is becoming even more far-reaching. In all of 2021, Gadsden County had just 10 overdoses, Sheriff Morris Young said. The state had even rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoses because the county of about 43,700 people couldn’t definitively identify any cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid.

  • Young Mexican Mayor Is Sudden Prospect to Challenge Ruling Party

    (Bloomberg) -- As anti-establishment fervor spreads across Latin America, one leader has been spared -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. But he can’t run again, and polls suggest the man best positioned to challenge his party is a 36-year-old first-term mayor.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Financin

  • Fond du Lac County deputies make 3 drug busts on I-41 during last week of June, seize large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl

    The drugs "were likely being transported here for distribution just prior to the holiday weekend," the sheriff's office said.

  • 'Mass fentanyl poisoning event': Laced drugs in Gadsden claim nine lives over holiday weekend

    A bad batch of drugs left nine people dead in Gadsden County over the holiday weekend, according to local officials.

  • Man trying to do 'personal research' into deaths of hiking family is rescued after getting lost

    Mariposa County's sheriff said it was "maddening" that a Michigan man had to be rescued from the remote trail where a family died of heat-related illness last year.

  • Biden administration proposes requiring states to set tailpipe emissions targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday announced it is proposing to require that state transportation agencies set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system. The department's Federal Highway Administration told Reuters states will have flexibility "to set targets that work for their respective climate change policies and other policy priorities, so long as they are in line with the net-zero goals by 2050 set forth in this rule." President Joe Biden has set a U.S. target of achieving a 50% to 52% reduction from 2005 levels of economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030 in a step toward reaching net-zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050.

  • India’s low-budget airline SpiceJet is facing frequent mid-air glitches

    SpiceJet, one of India’s largest private domestic airlines, has landed in trouble, yet again. Spicejet’s Delhi-Dubai flight made a landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan after the fuel indicator malfunctioned. The incident related to the Dubai-bound flight has evoked a probe by India’s watchdog directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).

  • Facing labour shortages, Germany sweetens immigration offer

    Germany will allow some 130,000 resident foreigners to regularize their immigration status and create new incentives for skilled workers to come from abroad amid unprecedented labour shortages that are contributing to spiralling inflation. The new immigration law, the first of three planned for the coming year, comes as wage demands reach levels not seen in decades and as the giant engineering groups that power Europe's largest economy plead for more immigration. "We want to create a modern immigration law," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Wednesday.

  • Scapegoating rap hits new low after July Fourth mass shooting

    Flowers are laid near the scene of a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Jim Vondruska/Getty ImagesWhen local police named 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as “a person of interest” in the July 4 mass shootings in an affluent Chicago suburb, several news outlets described him in headlines as a “rapper.” A Washington Post headline read “Robert Crimo III, ‘Awake the Rapper,’ arrested in Highland Park shooting.” A Vice News headline read “Police Arrest Local Rapper in

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence. The technology essentially tests one's level of loyalty to the CCP.

  • Mexican navy sets net hooks in bid to help vaquita porpoise

    The Mexican navy said Tuesday it has begun a controversial plan to drop concrete blocks onto the bottom of the Gulf of California to snag illegal nets that drown critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises. As few as eight of the tiny, elusive porpoises remain in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. The Mexican government has largely abandoned efforts to keep small fishing boats out of a 110-square-mile (288-square kilometer) “zero tolerance” area near San Felipe, Baja California, where the few remaining vaquita have been seen.

  • Jerry Harris child pornography case: 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

    Jerry Harris, from the Netflix cheerleading documentary 'Cheer,' received a 12-year federal prison sentence on charges of soliciting sex from minors and child pornography.

  • A Miami and Orlando attorney suspended after clients say he ‘misappropriated’ $57,000

    Accusations of misappropriated funds — $50,000 in one transaction that allegedly involved his wife — and ghosting the Florida Bar after five clients filed grievances earned Miami attorney Robert Pereda an emergency suspension that goes into effect July 17.

  • Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting

    Cleveland (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes. Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker, whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25.

  • We don't like Johnson either: Kremlin spokesman

    STORY: Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.Russian officials lined up to celebrate the downfall of Boris Johnson on Thursday, with a leading tycoon casting the British leader as a "stupid clown" who had finally got his just reward for arming Ukraine against Russia.Johnson was expected to announce his resignation after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern. The Kremlin said it too was no fan of the British leader, whose parents named him Boris after a White Russian emigre.

  • Zoo otters chill out in bucket of ice cubes

    A trio of otters at the Oregon Zoo found a good way to chill out on a recent hot day - a bucket full of ice cubes. All three are rescue animals, who came to the zoo as orphans unable to survive on their own in the wild. (July 5)

  • Citi’s Sale of Banamex Faces New Obstacles From Mexico’s AMLO

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s planned sale of its Banamex unit should go to Mexican investors and avoid mass firings, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, adding new restrictions that may undermine some of the bids. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a

  • Counting down the Chiefs’ single-season receptions leaders

    Our @TheJohnDillon counts down the #Chiefs' single-season receptions leaderboards.

  • Feet Tingling? Doctors Say the Symptom Could Be a Sign of Several Conditions

    A nerve condition, vitamin deficiency, or injury might be to blame for tingling in feet. Experts share other common causes for tingling feet, plus when to see a doctor.

  • 17 Symptoms to Help You Identify Lyme Disease, and When to Talk to Your Doctor

    If you live in certain parts of the U.S., it’s important to be aware of Lyme disease symptoms. Keep these on the backburner.