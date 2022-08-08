Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week.

Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.

She also said that 25 pumps were working to remove water from the flooded shafts. Water that was once 111 feet (34 meters) deep was now between 55 and 78 feet (17 and 26 meters) deep.

The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the remaining 10.

The miners’ families are desperate and some complained Sunday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave them little information when he visited the site.

“I appreciate that he has come to take a photo with my pain, the pain of my family and the pain of everyone of us here,” said Lucía Rodríguez, mother of one of the miners, in a video circulated on social media. “I hope that his photographs serve his policy well.”

The president said that as a public servant you have to be willing “to always pay the tax of humiliation,” but that his conscience is clear because the rescue teams arrived to the site in two hours and have been working day and night to rescue the miners.

The state and federal prosecutor’s offices have opened investigations to determine those responsible for the accident. Such small mines are often the result of locals who get concessions and then contract teams of miners. Experts say they seldom have the safety plans and equipment necessary to reduce the risk of accidents.

In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.

Mexico’s worst mining accident also occurred in Coahuila on Feb. 19, 2006, when an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine while 73 miners were inside. Eight were rescued with injuries including serious burns. The rest died and only two of their bodies were recovered.

López Obrador’s administration promised two years ago to recover the remaining 63 bodies, a highly technical endeavor that has still not begun.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico trapped miners: Frustration grows amid slow progress

    Hundreds of people, including scuba divers, are trying to rescue 10 men from the flooded coal mine.

  • Mexico to use underwater drone in search for trapped miners

    Rescuers will deploy an underwater drone as part of efforts to save 10 workers trapped for five days in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico, authorities said Monday.

  • Collaborating Ukrainian officials who were uprooting crops and forcing people to attend rallies are exposed in Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 13:11 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed collaborators in the Kherson region who were uprooting crops, helping the Russian army to set up positions, and "creating a positive image" of the occupation authorities.

  • U.S. pledges $1 billion more in rockets, other weapons for Ukraine

    The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles.

  • Jackson County exec candidates need to level with Kansas City on Truman Sports Complex

    Will the Chiefs and Royals take their ball somewhere else? It’s one of the key questions for the entire region. | Editorial

  • Man suspected of attacking former SF commissioner, aged 70, arrested

    The man suspected of attacking former San Francisco commissioner-at-large Greg Chew last week has been arrested over the weekend. Authorities identified the man as Derrick Yearby, 34, of San Francisco. Yearby was detained in the area of Eighth and Market Streets after being spotted by officers at SFPD Tenderloin Station before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to reports.

  • Gunfight in Maricopa ends in police shooting of a suspect, authorities say

    A car chase and gunfight in Maricopa Sunday night ended with a suspect being shot by police. Images shared with FOX 10 show the suspect's car riddled with bullet holes.

  • Russian TV protester ordered to pay new fine over Ukraine

    A Moscow court on Monday ordered journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine, to pay a new fine for discrediting the Russian army. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. Her lawyer did not rule out on Monday the possibility she could face a criminal probe in the future. Last week, another court ordered the 44-year-old journalist to pay 50,000 rubles (around $800) for discrediting the Russian army. On Monday, Ovsyannikova,&nbsp;a former editor at state-controlled Channel One, said Moscow's Cheryomushkinsky district court ordered her to pay 40,000 rubles. Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP she was fined for a post on Facebook. Two convictions within the space of six months can lead to a criminal case. In court, Ovsyannikova said she "trolled" the judge but he did not seem to understand her irony. "America and Europe are to blame for the fact that there is no longer freedom of speech, just courts and fair elections in Russia. And people are put in jail for calling for peace," she said in court, according to her statement on messaging app Telegram. Ovsyannikova, a mother of two, was briefly detained in July. Her short detention came several days after she demonstrated alone near the Kremlin, holding up a sign criticising the military intervention in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin. After sending troops to Ukraine, Moscow adopted laws imposing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for spreading information about the military deemed false by the authorities. Russian authorities have not announced the opening of any criminal investigation against Ovsyannikova. In the months following her March protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, working for three months for Germany's Die Welt. In early July, she announced that she was returning to Russia to settle a dispute over the custody of her two children. The journalist, who worked for state TV for 19 years, told AFP in a recent interview she had to sell her car to bring in some extra money. Ovsyannikova, who does not&nbsp;currently have a permanent job, works as a freelancer for foreign media. bur/kjm

  • Taliban officials in Afghanistan 'beat girls just for smiling and talking too loud,' report says

    Farkhunda, a 16-year-old girl, stopped going to school in September and has since been diagnosed with depression, The Guardian reported.

  • Honduras to consider returning Israeli embassy to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem

    Honduras is considering moving its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, a year after moving it to Jerusalem, according to the Honduran foreign ministry. Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a conservative who considered himself a close Washington ally, moved Honduras's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2021. The United States had moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, reversing decades of U.S. policy.

  • Putin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations

    Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies of countries designated as "unfriendly" countries since Western countries imposed extensive sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Viewer's guide for this year's World Cup in Qatar

    One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped. The tournament starts on Nov. 21 and the final is set for Dec. 18.

  • Russia suspends START arms inspections over U.S. travel curbs

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday it would not allow its weapons to be inspected under the START nuclear arms control treaty for the time being because of travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies. Inspection conditions proposed by Washington created "unilateral advantages for the United States and effectively deprive the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on American territory," the Moscow foreign ministry said in a statement. Russia remained fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, it added.

  • Ukraine calls for international mission to damaged power plant

    Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk said Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling the Zaporizhzhia complex, adding that damage to the facility from Russian attacks means any radiation could not be detected. Tsymbaliuk spoke in Vienna as international alarm over weekend artillery attacks on the Zaporizhzhia complex grew with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone.

  • In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

    Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year. In dry winters like the one California just had, less fresh water flows down from the mountains into the Sacramento River, the state's largest.

  • North Korea offering 100,000 ‘volunteers’ for war against Ukraine, says Russian state media

    Russian state media said North Korea recently offered to send 100,000 “volunteers” to aid the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine. Russian journalist Igor Korotchenko alleged on Russian Channel One last week that “100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict” in Ukraine and aid Russia. Korotchenko went on to praise North Korea’s “wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare,” adding, “If North Korea expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them.”

  • Joey Votto, Ian Happ to be miked at Field of Dreams Game; throwback uniforms revealed

    Reds first baseman Joey Votto did not disappoint when he was miked up on ESPN2 for Cincinnati's season-opener against the Braves.

  • Kyle Petty on Backseat Drivers: Kevin Harvick ‘the most feared man in the playoffs’

    NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty says Kevin Harvick is the driver other playoff contenders should be worried about now that the No. 4 driver is in the postseason.

  • Yaser Said takes stand in his own defense, denies killing daughters

    Through an interpreter Yaser Said says he "for sure did not" kill his daughters Sarah and Amina. He is facing capital murder charges in their 2008 deaths.

  • US Treasury sanctions Tornado Cash, accused of laundering stolen crypto

    The U.S. has sanctioned decentralized cryptocurrency mixing service Tornado Cash for its role in enabling billions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency to be laundered through its platform. It blends potentially identifiable or tainted cryptocurrency funds with others to obfuscate the source and destination of crypto assets. Tornado Cash, which lets users make private transactions on the Ethereum network, has laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it was created in 2019, the Treasury said.