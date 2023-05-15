New Mexico shooting: Police kill active shooter in Farmington. Here's what we know

FARMINGTON ― At least three people are dead in what Farmington Police Department described as an 'active shooter' incident Monday afternoon.

Here's what we know:

Active shooter is dead

The Farmington Police Department said a suspect in Monday's shooting is dead.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

At least three people are dead

Farmington Police said at least three people were killed by an active shooter.

Several others are injured.

Farmington Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Several injured, including two police officers

A Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer were shot in the incident.

Both were being treated for their injuries at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. They were both reported as being in stable condition.

Officers from those two departments and the San Juan Sheriff's Office were investigating the shooting.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

ATF is responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM. Please contact @FPDNM with any inquiries. pic.twitter.com/CA1KtQFE5u — ATF Phoenix (@ATFPhoenix) May 15, 2023

