New Mexico SNAP Schedule: When Will Benefits Hit NM EBT in March?
New Mexico’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is distributed through the New Mexico EBT Card, or NM EBT for short. The SNAP program in New Mexico, along with other states, provides food stamp cash benefits to low-income and needy families, The program is federally funded, but administered through each state’s own individual program rules and eligibility requirements.
In New Mexico, those eligible for cash benefits can use their EBT card to withdraw cash at ATMs throughout the state. In some other states, they do not allow this as part of their program. The state replenishes EBT card balances once a month on a pre-set schedule.
If you recently applied for benefits, you will be able to receive a partial benefit the day after your application is processed in most cases. From then on, benefits are ongoing and available once a month starting on the first of the month through the 20th. New Mexico uses the last two digits of your Social Security number to determine deposit schedules. Cash benefits, if you are eligible for them, are distributed on the first day of the month, regardless if it falls on a weekend or holiday. Unused benefits are always carried over to the next month.
Here’s how benefits are dispersed based on the last two digits of your SSN:
SSN ends in
Benefits available
11, 31, 51, 71, 91
1st of the month
01, 21, 41, 61, 81
2nd of the month
12, 32, 52, 72, 92
3rd of the month
02, 22, 42, 62, 82
4th of the month
13, 33, 53, 73, 93
5th of the month
03, 23, 43, 63, 83
6th of the month
14, 34, 54, 74, 94
7th of the month
04, 24, 44, 64, 84
8th of the month
15, 35, 55, 75, 95
9th of the month
05, 25, 45, 65, 85
10th of the month
16, 36, 56, 76, 96
11th of the month
06, 26, 46, 66, 86
12th of the month
17, 37, 57, 77, 97
13th of the month
07, 27, 47, 67, 87
14th of the month
18, 38, 58, 78, 98
15th of the month
08, 28, 48, 68, 88
16th of the month
19, 39, 59, 79, 99
17th of the month
09, 29, 49, 69, 89
18th of the month
10, 30, 50, 70, 90
19th of the month
00, 20, 40, 60, 80
20th of the month
Note: The state issues benefits based on a compressed staggered schedule, as well, so be sure to call their SNAP hotline for further clarity at 1-800-432-6217.
