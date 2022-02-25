New Mexico SNAP Schedule: When Will Benefits Hit NM EBT in March?

New Mexico’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is distributed through the New Mexico EBT Card, or NM EBT for short. The SNAP program in New Mexico, along with other states, provides food stamp cash benefits to low-income and needy families, The program is federally funded, but administered through each state’s own individual program rules and eligibility requirements.

In New Mexico, those eligible for cash benefits can use their EBT card to withdraw cash at ATMs throughout the state. In some other states, they do not allow this as part of their program. The state replenishes EBT card balances once a month on a pre-set schedule.

If you recently applied for benefits, you will be able to receive a partial benefit the day after your application is processed in most cases. From then on, benefits are ongoing and available once a month starting on the first of the month through the 20th. New Mexico uses the last two digits of your Social Security number to determine deposit schedules. Cash benefits, if you are eligible for them, are distributed on the first day of the month, regardless if it falls on a weekend or holiday. Unused benefits are always carried over to the next month.

Here’s how benefits are dispersed based on the last two digits of your SSN:

SSN ends in

Benefits available

11, 31, 51, 71, 91

1st of the month

01, 21, 41, 61, 81

2nd of the month

12, 32, 52, 72, 92

3rd of the month

02, 22, 42, 62, 82

4th of the month

13, 33, 53, 73, 93

5th of the month

03, 23, 43, 63, 83

6th of the month

14, 34, 54, 74, 94

7th of the month

04, 24, 44, 64, 84

8th of the month

15, 35, 55, 75, 95

9th of the month

05, 25, 45, 65, 85

10th of the month

16, 36, 56, 76, 96

11th of the month

06, 26, 46, 66, 86

12th of the month

17, 37, 57, 77, 97

13th of the month

07, 27, 47, 67, 87

14th of the month

18, 38, 58, 78, 98

15th of the month

08, 28, 48, 68, 88

16th of the month

19, 39, 59, 79, 99

17th of the month

09, 29, 49, 69, 89

18th of the month

10, 30, 50, 70, 90

19th of the month

00, 20, 40, 60, 80

20th of the month

Note: The state issues benefits based on a compressed staggered schedule, as well, so be sure to call their SNAP hotline for further clarity at 1-800-432-6217.

