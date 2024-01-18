New Mexico starts 2024 in drought. Rains on the horizon, but will it be enough?

Drought continued to threaten water supplies throughout New Mexico as 2024 began, and the state’s two U.S. senators called for relief from the federal government.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) penned a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry asking lawmakers to include drought relief funding in the upcoming Farm Bill be considered in Congress.

The letter argued the American West saw the driest conditions on record since 2000, and that the worsening aridification threatened the agriculture industry and public safety.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) tours Carlsbad Caverns National Park, July 6.

“During periods of droughts, our farmers and ranchers face diminishing crop and livestock outputs. These negative effects reverberate through the community, affecting not just individual producers, but the broader local economy and food system,” the letter read.

Almost 100 percent of the state was under some form of drought conditions, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Jan. 9, meaning farmers and ranchers could already be suffering.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest report for New Mexico as of Jan. 9, 2024.

The worst conditions were reported in the southeast corner of the state, where most of Eddy County and the southern tip of Chaves County were under “exceptional drought” – the highest class of drought reported by the monitor.

Exceptional drought was also reported in New Mexico’s southwest bootheel region in parts of Hidalgo, Luna and Grant counties, with the class covering about 6.5 percent of the state, the monitor reported.

This could mean rivers run dry, no surface water for agriculture and changes in wildlife behavior like migratory bird patterns, read the report.

About 37.4 percent was under the next class “extreme drought,” read the report, covering all of Doña Ana and Otero counties, and most of southern New Mexico, along with portions of San Juan, Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties to the northwest.

That could lead to native vegetation dying and extreme fire danger, the monitor reported.

Most of the rest of New Mexico, about 80 percent, was under “severe drought,” read the report, leading to increased wildfire risks, dust storms and stunted crops.

The senators contended these risks could only get worse amid climate change brought on by pollution, and that Congress must act to support projects aimed at conserving water supplies.

They advocated for programs to improve watershed planning, upgrade infrastructure and address erosion in drought-impacted regions of the U.S.

“A changing climate has further altered the natural pattern of droughts, making them more frequent, longer, and more severe,” read the letter. “These conditions have altered the landscape and have had a lasting effect on all those who rely on the land. This urgently requires Congress to invest in water and agricultural resilience.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM)

And while drought conditions improved in some states over the last year, the senators wrote, that was not the case in New Mexico.

A year ago, the Drought Monitor showed only 0.2 percent of the state was in exceptional drought, and just 3.8 percent in extreme drought.

About 8.6 percent of New Mexico had not drought conditions at all last year, read the report, while only about 0.6 percent of the state was free from drought in the latest report.

“While drought conditions eased in many states this year, we cannot become complacent when our farmers and ranchers are in severe need of an appropriate drought safety net that ensures their long-term resiliency,” the letter read.

Will rains bring 'drought buster' to New Mexico's parched areas?

Meteorologist Jennifer Shoemake with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said statewide rainfalls were expected in the next three to four weeks, but it was unclear how much rain would fall and if it could alleviate the drought.

She said the U.S. was shifting from a La Niña weather pattern in El Niño this year, typified by warmer, wetter winters in New Mexico and other southwestern states.

That could bring some rainfall and moisture to some of New Mexico's most water-scarce cities, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Both Las Cruces and Alamogordo had a 20 to 40 percent chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday the week of Jan. 22, while Carlsbad had only a “slight” chance of showers on Jan. 23, read forecasts for those cities.

Farmington’s precipitation was forecast to come in the form of snow, with the city having a 30 percent chance starting Jan. 20 and continuing to the following week.

“It does look like for the next couple of weeks, we’ll see several chances of precipitation across New Mexico,” Shoemake said. “What I can’t say is how much we’ll get in these storms. I can’t say if it will be a drought buster.”

What’s at stake without more rain is worsening wildfire conditions in the spring as temperatures warm up and winds increase, Shoemake said.

“In an El Niño, the southern half of New Mexico usually favored,” she said of increased precipitation. “But with climate change that might not be as reliable. We’re starting to see things we haven’t seen before.”

She pointed to extended periods of drought in the state and increased wildfires as signs of the dangerous impacts of climate change.

“I think and I hope that there will be some relief over the next few weeks,” Shoemake said. “If we don’t get the precipitation that we’re hoping for, going into spring when it gets warmer and windier, the plant life will raise concerns for more fire weather.”

