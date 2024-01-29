How New Mexico State is implementing new trainings after men's basketball investigations

New Mexico State University Dean of Students Ann Goodman is in favor of an anti-hazing law on the books in the state.

Prior to coming to New Mexico State in 2019, Goodman helped craft the Anti Hazing Act in the Texas education code in the 1990s. Two bills that target hazing are working their way through the New Mexico legislature in Santa Fe.

Regardless of legislation passing during the month-long session, Goodman believes New Mexico State has taken significant, and necessary, steps toward addressing the issue in the past year.

"I've reviewed (the proposed legislation) and quite frankly, it hits on all the main points that I'm familiar with and what we had to do in Texas since 1996," Goodman said. "The reporting seems reasonable and other things are things we are already doing or about to do. Quite frankly, it's something I've been supportive of since I came to New Mexico."

Since the sexual assault allegations involving three former men's basketball players against teammates and members of the training staff, which was initially described as hazing, shut down the NMSU men's basketball season in February 2023, there have been three independent investigations that the school were either required to conduct or did so as a result.

Additionally, a report commissioned by the Office of Institutional Equity found that former men's basketball players DeShawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley and Kim Aiken Jr., were found to be responsible for violating NMSU policy regarding sexual harassment, sexual assault (fondling) and conduct that has the purpose or effect of interfering with a victim's academic or work performance or creating a hostile environment.

The three players have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony sexual assault charges following a New Mexico Department of Justice investigation with a jury trial scheduled for November.

The Higher Education Department also requested an action plan from the university. Many of the investigation findings addressed increased training and education for administration, staff and students, and a review of internal policies related to reporting incidents and updating associated processes.

Former NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu and NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia answer questions about the hazing allegations against the university’s basketball team during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Stan Fulton Center.

"Starting in February, I was working on developing some initiatives before we got the investigation reports," Goodman said. "We were a good couple months ahead before we got the investigation reports back."

Goodman outlined steps the university has taken in the past year, starting with training and education for everyone on campus.

In the fall of 2023, a formal Hazing Prevention Education program provided by Kimberly Novak of NovakTalks was held for athletes, coaches and athletics administration and staff. Goodman's staff also presented information regarding hazing, Title IX and student conduct expectations to all 16 athletic programs and coaches. Signage across campus has been posted so students know how to report concerns.

Goodman said the education programs will repeat each semester.

New Mexico State has also become an institutional member in the national Hazing Prevention Consortium.

"They will have researches come in and do a campus climate assessment," Goodman said. "There is a site visit planned for the spring."

Two advisory groups have been formed.

The NMSU Hazing Prevention and Education Work Group was formed over the summer and includes students and representatives from athletics, fraternity and sorority life, student conduct, Aggie Health and Wellness recreation, OIE, housing and legal counsel.

The six-person athletic advisory committee meets monthly and includes Liz Ellis from general counsel, Faculty Senate Chair Gaylene Fasenko, Doña Ana County manager Fernando Macias and New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez.

The advisory committee reports to interim NMSU President Jay Gogue.

"They receive all of the information we have been provided," Gogue said. "We are asking them to give us advice on things that they are concerned about."

New reporting procedures offer students more protection, timely investigation

Among the most notable changes include the development of an incident reporting form that was implemented in the fall for student athletes that does not involve members of the athletic department, including a coach. The form is immediately forwarded to the Dean of Students and the Office of Institutional Equity.

"That allows athletes to make a report outside of their regular 9- to 5," Goodman said. "Sometimes they can be reluctant to talk to coaches or staff because it could ultimately jeopardize playing time or something. Athletes are a community and we crafted the form to be more athlete friendly."

Goodman said the university has addressed its chain of command when information is learned, most notably adding Senior Women's Administrator Dr. Amber Burdge, to a group of campus organizations that includes NMSU Police Department, OIE and the Dean of Students.

"This incident has given me some opportunities that I am taking advantage of," Goodman said. "Prior to last year, I didn't have a lot of contact with athletics. Now I talk to them pretty regularly."

If an athlete, or any member of the student body, become identified as a threat to public safety, Goodman said the university has always had the ability to remove individuals from campus.

"We always could step in and pull an athlete off a team, whether a coach liked it or not," Goodman said. "What happens in athletic departments, most of the rumors or complaints stay within teams. They rarely leak out until something significant happens.

Interim President Jay Gogue listens to other board members speak during a NMSU Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at New Mexico State University.

"My observation is that coaches want to handle things internally. Sometimes it's successful and sometimes it's not. As Dean of Students and OIE, we have access and authority to do what we need to do to remove a student from classes, campus or activities and we have done that in the past."

The NCAA currently requires transfer athletes to disclose any past involvement in a Title IX investigation with the new school. In the spring of 2023, Goodman said NMSU expanded the attestation form to include any misconduct at previous schools and allows Goodman's office and OIE to investigate and make a recommendation regarding enrollment at NMSU.

Outgoing transfers or graduated athletes are now required to complete the Student Athlete Experience Survey, where they may report concerns with coaches, staff or team members.

Additionally, the student athlete handbook is undergoing a review and will be updated prior to the 2024-25 academic year.

"That is something that becomes important going into the next academic year," Gogue said. "The key thing is to make sure any student knows how to report and know they have a responsibility to report when things are important."

