New Mexico State Police arrest fugitive

Sep. 29—New Mexico State Police have arrested Danny Trujillo, a man wanted on several warrants, including one accusing him of firing a gun at a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy last month.

Trujillo, 36, was arrested Monday at a Family Dollar in Chimayó after officers received a tip he was at the store.

A Santa Fe County deputy encountered Trujillo on Aug. 18 while he and another man were changing a flat tire in Alcalde, state police said. The deputy intended to help the men but then recognized Trujillo, who had three active arrest warrants alleging failure to comply with probation, drug possession and a traffic violation.

The men, who had finished changing the tire, got in the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed. During a pursuit, the deputy heard multiple gunshots coming from Trujillo's vehicle, state police said in a news release.

Trujillo managed to evade the deputy, and another warrant was issued charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer.

State police arrived at the Family Dollar on N.M. 76 on Monday evening after receiving a call reporting a wanted person was in the store. When officers arrived, Trujillo ran out of the store and headed toward Rio Arriba County Road 96.

Officers tried to fire a Taser at him, which failed, state police said in the news release. He was then arrested and booked in the Rio Arriba County jail.

He now faces another charge of resisting arrest.