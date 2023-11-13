New Mexico State Police: Capitan man flees in stolen SUV, turns gun on himself after chase

A 25-year-old Capitan man died from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound, New Mexico State Police said, after fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.

Benjamin Hoffer is believed to have have fled police in a 2018 Ford SUV, which was reported stolen by a local dealership when Hoffer stopped making payments on the vehicle.

Agents of the New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit monitored the Quality Inn Motel at 1020 South White Sands Boulevard where Hoffer was believed to be staying and where the vehicle was spotted.

On Nov. 6 Hoffer left the motel, and spotting the agents reportedly fled in the car down White Sands Blvd. During the pursuit he allegedly hit the right rear passenger side of an agent's unit, according to a incident report by the New Mexico State Police.

At one point Hoffer turned off White Sands Blvd., and when New Mexico State police officers approached found him unresponsive, seated in the drivers seat and with a wound to the head. Officers reported a pistol on the floor of the vehicle, according to the report.

Paramedics later arrived on scene, transporting Hoffer to an area hospital where he died from his wounds.

Hoffer, according to court documents, was convicted of criminal sexual communication with a child, child solicitation by electronic communication device/ meets with child under 13 years of age and criminal sexual contact with a child under 13 years of age in 2017.

In 2019, also according to court documents, Hoffer was convicted of aggravated battery and bodily harm on a household member, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property of a household member.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter, at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Capitan man shoots himself during police chase