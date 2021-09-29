New Mexico State Police charge Ilfeld man in shootout

Sep. 29—An Ilfeld man faces criminal charges after he was accused of instigating a shootout with his uncle Monday morning off Frontage Road 2116 in San Miguel County.

Leroy Padilla, 52, was charged by New Mexico State Police with aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at a dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Padilla's charges came after he was accused of driving past his uncle's home and instigating an argument before firing a gun at him. When another family member appeared in a truck behind Padilla's, he shifted into reverse and hit the vehicle at lease three times, according to the complaint.

He then pointed a gun at his uncle and began shooting from the roadway. The uncle told police he went inside and grabbed his revolver before heading back outside and returning fire, the complaint said. Padilla then fled the area back toward his residence, which was located less than a mile from the scene.

Padilla later told police he had initially driven past the home on his way to get gas at the Pecos River gas station and heard his uncle yelling at him. As he returned home, the man was still yelling at him and he attempted to confront him when a second vehicle pulled in behind him, making him feel "trapped."

Padilla claimed his uncle fired shots first but witnesses told police that was not the case. He was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County jail.