New Mexico State Police conducts new round of interviews in decades-old murder case

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·9 min read

May 30—Family members of a young woman whose rape and murder remains an unsolved mystery nearly 40 years after her death say they are cautiously optimistic a renewed round of interviews in the case could bring police closer to finding out what happened to her.

Santa Fe beauty school student Teal Pittington disappeared in the summer of 1984.

A passing motorist discovered her body nine months later in a culvert near Lamy, so badly decomposed she had to be identified with dental records.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator said Pittington's death — among the most notorious in Santa Fe in the 1980s — was a homicide, ruling an "unknown assailant(s)" had raped the woman and strangled her with her own bra.

Over the years, the case — which began as a missing persons investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department and was transferred to New Mexico State Police when her body was discovered outside city limits — grew colder and colder.

Key pieces of evidence, including the potential murder weapon, Pittington's undergarment, have gone missing. And in 2020, Pittington's live-in boyfriend, Marion Owen Jent, once considered a prime suspect in the case, died.

Still, investigators have never stopped trying to close the case and conducted new interviews this year — thanks in part to persistent pressure from Pittington's family members, who have refused to stop believing her killer might someday be brought to justice.

"You're always hopeful," said Pittington's father, John J. Pittington, 76, of Los Lunas. "You always hope they will figure out who did it. That's always on my mind. But you know, we're talking 36 years. ... I'm hopeful, but then again I'm not gonna hold my breath."

The beginnings

The state police case file on Teal Pittington's death — many typed pages created in an age before computers were common — provides a glimpse of what life was like for the young woman living in Santa Fe decades ago.

She attended Vogue College of Cosmetology, where the uniform was blue pants, white shirt, smock and closed-toe shoes, the report says. She worked nights at a local pizza place, where, her manager told police, he suspected she was dealing marijuana as well.

She had many male admirers, according to witnesses interviewed by police — including Jent, with whom she lived in a house on Declovina Street with a rotating roster of roommates. Some had criminal records.

Police discovered early on that Pittington and another young woman, Tamara Britton, who vanished about a week before Pittington's disappearance, had both lived with and dated Jent, then 20.

Pittington was living with Jent when she disappeared, according to the police file, and he'd been seen driving her car several days later.

The story became more complex when investigators learned Britton had been living under an assumed name and Social Security number, one belonging to an infant who had died in 1959 in Wisconsin.

Jent reportedly passed two polygraph exams related to the Pittington case and was never charged. He later left the state and was convicted of drug and property crimes in Florida and Idaho, but he was never charged with any violent crimes.

Investigators contacted Jent in 2018, state police spokesman Dusty Francisco said, but he declined to be interviewed.

Britton's fate and true identity remain unknown.

A little movement

Gladys Waltman, Pittington's aunt by marriage, said it's her understanding investigators reinterviewed state prison inmate David Bruce Morton about the case in April.

Morton is serving time for having killed two other young Santa Fe women in the mid-1980s. He also has been convicted of killing a woman in Texas, according to previous reports.

Francisco confirmed investigators from the state police Cold Case Homicide Unit have interviewed one person and plan to conduct more interviews.

"There are other persons of interest in this case, although none of them are considered suspects at this time," he wrote in an email.

Francisco wrote state police would not identify the people investigators interview, adding he couldn't provide more detail because the case is still an active investigation.

"There are no recent developments that would bring the case closer to resolution," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Morton's name has surfaced in the Pittington investigation.

Santa Fe police Detective Tony Trujillo — who worked the case in the late 1980s and has kept up with it over the years — told The New Mexican in 2017 he suspected Morton was involved in or knew something about Pittington's death.

He recalled interviewing Morton about the case in 2003, when Morton was doing time in a Texas prison.

"I asked him about Teal Pittington," Trujillo said in the 2017 interview with the newspaper. "He stared off to the side, and he said, 'I remember her. She was a cute little thing.' "

Trujillo said Morton told him he and a friend used to visit Pittington at the pizza place where she worked, and if Trujillo wanted to know what happened to Pittington, he should find that man, who could be in Texas.

Waltman said she has been given a name of a person in Texas police intend to interview. The New Mexican is not publishing his name because he has not been charged or named a suspect in the case.

Trujillo said in a recent phone interview it wasn't his place to say who state police had interviewed. But he said he believes investigators could still crack the Pittington case.

"It's a very solvable case," Trujillo said, adding many cold cases are being unraveled using DNA analysis that didn't exist at the time of the crime.

Unfortunately, he said, that won't help in Pittington's case because much of the physical evidence has been lost over the years.

State police in 2017 told The New Mexican the agency was still hoping to locate the bra that might have been used to strangle Pittington. Francisco wrote the bra and other missing items still haven't been found.

A family mystery

Pittington's short life and tragic and mysterious death have continued to haunt Waltman and other family members — including some who never met her.

Waltman, who lives in Albuquerque, said she has spent much of her free time since retiring in 2019 sifting through evidence in the case and keeping in touch with investigators to ensure they are still looking for Pittington's killer.

She said she met with new case agent Mark Jackson and Trujillo in January, and she has called every month since to see if there has been any progress.

"I want them to know that people still care," she said in a recent phone interview.

Nothing will bring Pittington back, Waltman said, but knowing what happened to her could bring the family some closure.

"Closure is not finding out there is a mummified body at [the Office of the Medical Examiner] that has to be identified," she said.

Waltman said her older sister, Melinda Waltman, married Teal Pittington's father when the girl was about 6. Gladys Waltman was only 5 years older, and the two girls became close.

"She was such a sweet, sweet young person," Waltman said. "She maintained such a positive personality. We got into shenanigans together. She was so fun. She had a lovely laugh and sincere smile.

"She spent a lot of time at our mother's house," Waltman said. "There were not a lot of grandparent figures in her life. Her mother moved around a lot ... so the stable influence was my mother, and they had a great relationship. That's what caused me to pursue this."

Waltman said that when Pittington first went missing, she and her mother drove up and down Interstate 25 searching rest stop bathrooms for any clues — hoping to find etchings on bathroom walls that could lead to her whereabouts.

Waltman said she doesn't know if the recent round of interviews in the case will lead police to Pittington's killer, but "they are giving me hope that it's not closed and that if information comes about they will pursue it."

Erica Bellar, a cousin on Pittington's paternal side who lives in Colorado, also has taken a keen interest in the case. She said she and her sister want to produce a multipart podcast about Pittington's life and death to preserve what memories and evidence do exist.

Bellar, 47, is John Pittington's great-niece. She said family members are far-flung and she didn't even know Teal Pittington existed until her death.

Bellar was 10 at the time and said she remembers hearing the adults talking about what had happened, though never openly.

"Probably my parents and grandparents interpreted it as being painful for [John Pittington] if it was brought up," she said in a recent phone interview.

"As a kid, I would hear bits and pieces, but I really didn't understand it. I actually grew up thinking Ted Bundy had killed my cousin. ... It wasn't until much later, when I grew up and started looking into stuff, that I realized that wasn't true. It was something I was very curious about. Plus, the forbidden nature of even asking questions made me want to understand what actually happened."

"My sister and I have followed Teal's case as adults because we didn't want her memory or the memory of what happened to her to be forgotten," Bellar wrote in an email.

Teal Pittington's mother, Julie Keating, said she quit her job to search for her daughter after Teal's disappearance and even hired a psychic to help at one point. But in a phone interview from her home in Oregon, she said she gave up calling to check on the case years ago.

"It's very troubling," said Keating, 79. "I do wonder about it, but I just kind of came to the conclusion that if it's meant for me to know something I will. I think that's the excuse I gave myself because I don't know what to do.

"I'm hopeful," she said upon hearing police had begun a new round of interviews in the case. "But it would really surprise me if anything came of it. I've just learned how to live with [it]. I just put it in God's hands."

