New Mexico State Police continue investigations of Santa Fe police shootings

Jun. 26—New Mexico State Police still have not publicly released the identities of two men killed Wednesday by law enforcement officers in Santa Fe.

The state agency is investigating the fatal shooting of an armed man Wednesday morning on a downtown street by Santa Fe police and a shooting late Wednesday night by Santa Fe County deputies that killed a man suspected of driving a stolen truck. State police said that man also was armed.

In both incidents, the suspect pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers before he was fatally shot, according to state police.

KOB-TV said in a report late Friday the man killed on tourist-filled Old Santa Fe Trail, near the Loretto Chapel and Inn and Spa at Loretto, was Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy.

City and state police said the man had fled from a prior shooting at De Vargas Park. A woman arrested at the park and accused in that incident told police the man who had fled with the gun was her brother. She had handed him the weapon after she accidentally pulled the trigger and injured another woman, 20-year-old Kalin Addison said, according to a criminal complaint.

Addison said she had taken the gun from the other woman, who was wearing it in a holster, and only intended to strike her with it during a fight. Instead, the woman was grazed in the neck with a bullet, according to the complaint.

The man fired a second shot at the woman but missed, Addison said.

It's unclear why he fled with the gun or refused to surrender to police.

Addison, who is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence, told officers she had been drinking and had consumed methamphetamine earlier that morning.

She has faced other charges this year.

Court records show she was arrested in February and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of battery, along with criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a call from the Food King grocery store on St. Michael's Drive, where Addison was accused of attempting to steal a bottle of whiskey, according to a criminal complaint.

An assistant store manager told police he saw her try to leave the store with the bottle under her sweatshirt. When he told her to return it, she became angry and threw the bottle on the ground, smashing it, the complaint said. The worker said she then began throwing other liquor bottles at him.

As Addison was being arrested, the complaint said, she kicked a display of Crown Royal, knocking down about 20 boxes of whiskey. Officers found a syringe of methamphetamine in her backpack.

A few months later, Santa Fe police arrested Addison again.

She was accused of wielding a machete at the downtown Five and Dime General Store on East San Fransisco Street on

June 10, a criminal complaint said.

An employee and another witness told police she was known to shoplift at the store and was asked to leave. When a worker began arguing with Addison, the complaint said, she pulled a machete from her shorts and began threatening people.

The document said she had a small amount of methamphetamine in her pocket at the time.