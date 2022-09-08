New Mexico State Police and Eddy County DWI Program increase Labor Day DWI presence

Efforts by law enforcement and DWI advocates appeared to have an impact on drunk driving citations across New Mexico and Eddy County before and during Labor Day weekend.

Eddy County DWI Program Director Cindy Sharif said no arrests were made during a DWI sobriety checkpoint conducted in Eddy County Sept. 1, nearly two days before the start of the Labor Day weekend.

She said Eddy County law enforcement was proactive in DWI enforcement.

“Highly visible law enforcement efforts such as DWI sobriety checkpoints, or the increased presence of law enforcement officers in an area, increases the perception that traffic law violators will be detected and that the laws will be enforced,” she said.

Sharif said police officers and sheriff’s deputies enforced DWI laws during regular shifts and special projects including checkpoints and direct patrol activities.

“On average DWI Offenders report driving less than one mile anywhere in Eddy County before DWI arrest,” she said.

“Lives are saved, and injuries prevented by the swift action of law enforcement officers visually detecting DWI, other traffic law violations, or responding to a 911 call reporting DWI or other risky driving behaviors,” Sharif added.

New Mexico State Police reported 10 DWI arrests across the state during the Labor Day weekend during a Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across highways and roadways from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5, according to a State Police news release.

“The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence,” said New Mexico State Police Spokesperson Officer Ray Wilson.

Sharif said penalties from New Mexico’s criminal justice system and social consequences associated with DWI convictions are an effective deterrent to reduce DWI incidence.

Wilson said drunk driving reductions were not the only focus during the Labor Day weekend C.A.R.E. function.

He said officers wrote 1,600 tickets during Labor Day weekend. Eighty-five citations were issued for lack of seatbelt usage across New Mexico. Officers investigated 52 crashes, including three deaths, Wilson said.

New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 167 tickets to semitrailer violators; the news release cited.

Officers conducted nearly 600 tractor-trailer inspections Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day traffic offenses increased from a Fourth of July C.A.R.E. operation conducted in New Mexico.

State police wrote 1,200 traffic tickets during Fourth of July weekend.

