New Mexico State Police: Fleeing man entered school campus

Dec. 3—A Santa Fe school was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday after a man fled during a traffic stop and ran onto the campus of El Camino Real Academy, New Mexico State Police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., a state police officer attempted to pull over Thomaz Xavier Martinez, 51, for speeding near the intersection of Jemez Road and Airport Road, according to Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.

When the officer initiated the traffic stop, Martinez drove off, and a brief pursuit ensued before it was called off by a supervisor, Francisco said.

Martinez's white 2001 Oldsmobile later was found abandoned near Senda del Valle, and witnesses told police a man had gotten out and left the area.

Another state police officer saw Martinez walking toward South Meadows Road and Kates Way, and when the officer attempted to speak with him, he ran, Francisco said.

Martinez jumped over a fence and ran into an open field at the K-8 school, which was placed on lockdown until Martinez was taken into custody.

Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said the lockdown lasted only about 15 minutes.

Martinez was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and several traffic citations, Francisco said. He is being held at the Santa Fe County jail.