New Mexico State Police IDs deputy who shot, killed man in Tesuque

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Jul. 28—New Mexico State Police on Tuesday named Patrick Ficke as the Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed 45-year-old Edward Daniel Santana following Santana's violent attack on his mother at her Tesuque home this month.

Ficke, who has worked for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office for about 10 months, spent 10 years with the Albuquerque Police Department and two years as an officer in the village of Bosque Farms, state police said in a news release.

His time with the Albuquerque agency ended with his resignation in 2013 following his wife's allegations of domestic violence. Veronica Ficke filed additional complaints against him in subsequent years, but the cases were all dismissed.

In 2010, a lawsuit accusing Ficke and other Albuquerque officers of civil rights violations during an unsuccessful drug raid on a man's business went to federal court but ultimately was dismissed as well.

News stories in recent weeks shined a positive light on the deputy.

Ficke was credited in a KRQE-TV story in late June with saving the life of a 1-year-old child. The deputy had pulled over a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 25 and discovered the driver's child was choking. He successfully performed an infant Heimlich maneuver, the news station reported.

In early July, KOB-TV reported Ficke had rescued a woman who had fallen from a horse in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Ficke encountered a much different scene just before 8 a.m. July 7 at No. 1 Entrada Capulin, where he and other deputies found 67-year-old Delia Cervantes lying on a patio bench.

A family member said her son, 45-year-old Santana, had stabbed her multiple times with a knife, state police said in the news release.

The deputies moved the bench holding Cervantes to a safer location away from the home, where emergency responders provided medical aid and took her to a local hospital.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office reports said Cervantes died later that day from her injuries as she was undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, Santana was still standing on the patio, covered in blood, the state police news release said. Deputies and a state police officer who arrived at the home saw him stab himself in the neck with a piece of glass from a broken bottle.

He began walking in and out of the home and then walked down the driveway "aggressively" toward the officers.

"Santana picked up a wooden fence post off the ground, walked towards the officers while yelling, 'just kill me' and other vulgar obscenities," the news release said.

He ignored the officers' commands to drop the fence post and continued moving toward them "while bleeding profusely from the neck."

Suddenly, Santana raised the fence post over his head "in a striking motion and lunged" toward a deputy. The deputy, who was not identified in the news release, fired a Taser at him, but the weapon was ineffective.

Ficke then fired his gun at Santana at least once, hitting him.

Santana fell to the ground but attempted to get back up. Another deputy stunned him a second time, state police said in the news release.

Officers rendered aid to Santana, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

State police reports of the incident released Monday describe a similar series of events.

Neither state police nor the sheriff's office has released deputies' dashboard camera or body camera videos of the shooting.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email Tuesday the deputies who deployed their service Tasers were Blaine Lattin and Ian Burr.

While Santana's family members have said he struggled with drug addiction in the months leading up to the grisly attack on his mother, it remains unclear what prompted the stabbing. A state police report said a witness also saw Santana strangle his mother with a belt that morning.

"No motive has been established in relation to the homicide of the stabbing victim," Ríos wrote in an email.

The spokesman also wrote that Ficke was placed on a standard three-day administrative leave after the shooting and has since returned to duty.

Veronica Ficke, the deputy's ex-wife and a former detective for the Albuquerque Police Department, alleged in a 2013 police report he had been at a brewery with friends and came home "very intoxicated." When he received a call to go into work, she protested, the report said, and the two began arguing. As the fight escalated, she alleged, Patrick Ficke hit her in the nose three times with a phone and began to squeeze the back of her neck so tightly she felt pain going down her left shoulder.

The case later was dismissed in state District Court due to speedy trial violations.

Veronica Ficke filed petitions in 2014 and 2016 seeking protections from domestic violence, alleging Patrick Ficke had made threats to her by email and text and that the two had several verbal altercations, court records show.

She also filed a lawsuit against him in 2016 seeking damages for the domestic violence case, but the civil complaint was dismissed due to the statute of limitations for the crime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden condemns anti-Semitism after swastika found at State Department

    U.S. President Joe Biden spoke out against anti-Semitism after officials said that a swastika had been found carved into the wall of a U.S. State Department elevator. Earlier in the day, a State Department spokeswoman told reporters the swastika had been discovered on Monday and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had addressed the incident with department staff.

  • Proposed Biden administration rule aims to decrease U.S. dependence on foreign manufacturing

    President Biden will announce a proposed rule on Wednesday that aims to increase U.S.-made content in federal purchases and bolster critical supply chains, according to administration officials.Why it matters: The pandemic-induced PPE crisis and recent chip supply shortages have highlighted the U.S. dependence on foreign nations when it comes to manufacturing, Axios' Hope King writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Bid

  • Congressional Republicans lash out against new COVID-19 mask guidance

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress lashed out at health officials' recommendations that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in many places, including the Capitol, as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads through the nation. The attending physician for the Capitol followed a similar move by the White House after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask recommendations intended to stem the spread of the new variant. "Mask and vaccine mandates: Bullying, Controlling, Unconstitutional, Threats to Liberty!" Republican Representative Jody Hice of Georgia tweeted on Wednesday morning.

  • Blinken decries swastika vandalism in State Dept elevator

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department's main headquarters. Blinken said in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world and must be combatted relentlessly. “As this painfully reminds us, antisemitism isn’t a relic of the past,” Blinken said in the message.

  • Biden to tout tougher "Buy American" rules in visit to Mack Trucks plant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will tour a Mack Trucks plant in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to hammer home the importance of American manufacturing and unveil new rules that will gradually boost the U.S. content of goods bought with taxpayer dollars. Biden will meet with local members of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW), which represents 85% of the 2,500 workers at Mack Trucks' Lehigh Valley plant, and receive a briefing on the new electric-powered garbage truck the company is piloting in New York City and North Carolina, the White House said. The Democratic president signed an executive order during his first week in office in January aimed at harnessing the vast buying power https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden/biden-signs-buy-american-order-pledges-to-renew-u-s-manufacturing-idUSKBN29U0Z3 of the federal government - the world's biggest single buyer of consumer goods - to bolster U.S. manufacturing.

  • McConnell using campaign cash to pay for vaccine PSAs

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to use money from his reelection campaign to run radio ads on over 100 Kentucky stations in the coming days to promote getting vaccinated for COVID-19, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The most hardcore opponents of vaccination — the group who say they'll never get one — tend to be older, whiter and more Republican, according to an analysis of our Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Arizona Senate leaders issue new subpoenas for Maricopa County routers amid ongoing audit

    The subpoenas come just days after Donald Trump espoused debunked conspiracy theories about the county's routers during a speech in Phoenix.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan, After Dodging Question, Admits He Spoke To Trump On Jan. 6

    The Ohio Republican could be subpoenaed to testify about his exchanges with the then-president on the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

  • A falling stock? Donald Trump-backed candidate loses U.S. House race to GOP's Jake Ellzey.

    Susan Wright, widow of Rep. Ron Wright, had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the special election. What does her loss mean?

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • 5 dead, including a sheriff's deputy, in the wake of California standoff

    Phillip Campas, 35, was a five-year veteran of the force and had served as a Marine in Afghanistan.

  • Texas man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

    A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against McKane. A bailiff was trying to handcuff McKane when McKane elbowed him in the face before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.

  • Kansas City federal prosecutors plan workarounds to new Missouri gun law, emails show

    A federal prosecutor told local police his office would force them to testify by subpoena if needed.