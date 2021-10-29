New Mexico State Police looking for missing hiker

Oct. 29—New Mexico State Police are searching for Albuquerque resident Kevin Michael Caress, who has been missing for a week after leaving on a hiking trip to Lake Katherine on Oct. 21.

He has not been seen since, according to authorities.

Caress, 27, was believed to be setting out to hike the Windsor Trail en route to the lake in the Santa Fe National Forest and was expected to return Sunday, according to a state police news release.

Caress' vehicle — a gray Nissan Rogue SUV with a Florida license plate — also has not been spotted. He was last seen wearing a white and green plaid long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, hiking boots and a backpack.

Caress was reported missing by his father this week, and state police consider him in danger in part because he depends on "life or health-sustaining" medication. State police have not launched search-and-rescue efforts because it's unclear if Caress ended up going to the forest, said spokesman Dusty Francisco.

Until last week, Caress faced domestic violence charges in Bernalillo County for an early September incident that resulted in his arrest by Albuquerque police, according to court documents.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped those charges Oct. 20, citing a failure to gather enough evidence by a deadline.

The District Attorney's Office in Albuquerque may consider refiling the case if more evidence is collected, spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said Monday.