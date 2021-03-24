New Mexico State Police makes two arrests after chase near Santa Fe

Mar. 24—A routine traffic stop turned into a chase Monday after New Mexico State Police officers attempted to pull over a car on Interstate 25 and the driver fled.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a state police officer tried to pull over a green 1998 GMC pickup for following too closely and driving at speeds of up to 95 mph, said Lt. Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.

The 19-year-old driver, Kameron Antonio Martinez, began to flee with passenger Eric Lockhart, 18, Francisco said. A southbound pursuit ensued southeast of Santa Fe, near Seton Village.

Police eventually deployed tire-deflation devices, which brought the truck to a stop about 10 miles later, near Cerrillos Road. Officers detained the teens, who both had arrest warrants out of Colorado, according to Francisco.

Martinez has been charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring a motor vehicle and careless driving. Lockhart is charged with being a fugitive from out of state.

The pair were booked in the Santa Fe County jail.