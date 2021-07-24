New Mexico State Police names officers involved in south-side shooting

Jul. 24—New Mexico State Police on Friday named the officers involved in the July 4 shooting of 40-year-old Jaime Bravo that left him with a leg wound following a foot chase in a neighborhood on Santa Fe's south side.

Officers were dispatched to a site near the N.M. 599 exit of Interstate 25 to assist Santa Fe police with a welfare check on Bravo, a Portales man who was sitting on the tracks of the Rail Runner Express commuter train.

Bravo brandished a gun at the officers before fleeing on foot toward Calle Prado and Chaparral, according to state police news release.

When state police Officers Alfredo Moya and Luis Mendez arrived at the scene, Bravo turned and fired several shots at them, the release stated. Both officers returned fire, hitting Bravo in the leg.

He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries and then booked July 9 into the Santa Fe County jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of evading an officer.

A state district judge ruled last week Bravo will remain jailed without bond until his trial. The judge noted in a hearing July 16 he also is accused of pointing a gun at a Sandoval County deputy a few days before the Santa Fe incident.

Due to prior convictions, the judge said, Bravo faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

State police said in the news release Friday that Moya has eight years of law enforcement experience with the agency, and Mendez has four years of experience with state police and four years at the Rio Rancho Police Department.