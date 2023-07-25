New Mexico State Police Officer Sam Clouthier charged with child pornography

A Carlsbad-based New Mexico State Police Officer was arrested for child pornography by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sammy Allen Clouthier, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on the criminal complaint filed April 18, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Department of Justice.

He was charged with possession and transportation of child pornography, read the release.

The Bureau acted on a tip provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 29, 2022 by cloud service provider Synchronoss Technologies, which provides content storage for Verizon’s wireless communication services, the release read.

Synchronoss reported images depicting sexual abuse of children, read the release, that were uploaded to an account associated with Clouthier’s phone number and device.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Clouthier, then a sergeant with the New Mexico State Police, allegedly downloaded, possessed and transported the material using cellular devices, the release read.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to 20 years in prison.

The Albuquerque Division of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliot Neal.

It was unclear from the initial news release if Clouthier was placed on leave by the New Mexico State Police amid the court proceedings.

Clouthier’s Linkedin page listed him as a employed by the New Mexico State Police since October 2004 – a term of 18 years and 10 months.

He also listed a position as a basketball official with the New Mexico Activities Association, officiating junior high, junior varsity and high school basketball games since November 2011, for about 11 years and nine months.

The New Mexico State Police did not immediately return a request for comment from the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

This is a developing story. The Carlsbad Current-Argus will publish more information as it becomes available.

