New Mexico State Police release new details in Allsup's shooting

Oct. 1—Marvin Montoya attempted to flee from Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies and then knelt down and pointed a gun at them behind an Allsup's store before a deputy shot him in the chest Sept. 16, according to New Mexico State Police.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as 54-year-old Martin Arellano, who has served with the agency for a decade.

Montoya, 29, who was treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, was charged with{span} being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment, evading an officer, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon, state police said in a news release Thursday.

Montoya, an employee of the Allsup's on N.M. 14 south of Santa Fe, is accused of barricading himself inside the convenience store bathroom with a gun, threatening to kill himself, and then leaving the building and firing a round into the air as deputies arrived.

He walked to an area of brush behind the store, where the deputy later would wound him with a gunshot, state police said. It was the fifth shooting by a law enforcement officer in the Santa Fe area this year.

Witnesses told investigators Montoya had come to work that afternoon "agitated and upset" and appeared drunk, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A Santa Fe County crisis negotiator spoke with Montoya for over an hour behind the store, attempting to persuade him to agree to a peaceful surrender, state police said in the news release. However, Montoya walked away from deputies and attempted to climb over a fence but failed.

He then walked toward a deputy "waving a firearm in a threatening manner," the news release said.

According to the news release, when Montoya got down on his knees and pointed his firearm toward deputies, Arellano fired. Montoya stood up and continued to walk toward the law enforcement officers, according to the news release, and Arellano fired his weapon a second time, striking Montoya in the lower chest.

Story continues

An arrest warrant was issued for Montoya Sept. 23, and he was booked into the Santa Fe County jail two days later after his release from the hospital.

Arellano has been with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office since 2011 and received his New Mexico law enforcement certification in 2008, said sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos.

Prior to joining law enforcement, Arellano served 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired honorably as a command sergeant major, Ríos said.

Any administrative action regarding the shooting is pending.

"The [officer-involved shooting] is under internal review at this time, and findings will be forwarded to the sheriff's administration once completed," he said.