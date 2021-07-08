New Mexico State Police: Suspect killed in sheriff's office shooting in Tesuque

Jul. 8—New Mexico State Police say a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in a neighborhood off Bishops Lodge Road northeast of the city left a suspect dead Wednesday morning.

It is the fourth shooting in Santa Fe involving law enforcement in the past two weeks — and the third that turned deadly.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, confirmed a suspect was killed in the incident at No. 1 Entrada Capulin and said no deputies were injured.

More information about the incident would be released as it became available, Francisco said shortly after the shooting.

By late Wednesday, however, the agency had provided no information, including what had prompted deputies to respond to the Tesuque home; the identity of the slain suspect and the officers involved; what crime the person was suspected of committing; or even whether a deputy had fired the fatal shot.

Bishops Lodge Road was closed throughout most of the day as officers investigated.

Neighbors, who declined to give their names, said they heard screaming and then gunshots as they were having breakfast outdoors at their home around 8 a.m.

"I was outside on my porch and saw police cars fly by, then I heard two gunshots," one woman said.

Around 7:30 p.m., a blue Chevrolet truck was towed from the edge of the driveway of the residence — a modest adobe-style home with a wire fence that stands on the corner of the street.

A bouquet of flowers was laid at the foot of a tree outside the fence.

Officers walked to and from the back of the home while others wrapped up crime scene tape near the driveway.

State police also are investigating the three other recent officer-involved shootings.

While details have emerged in two of the incidents, the agency so far has refused to release information in another fatality involving the sheriff's office and has failed to provide a reason for withholding it.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies killed a man late at night June 23 at Siler Road and Rufina Court after he brandished a gun. The man was suspected of driving a stolen truck and led deputies on two separate chases that day, according to state police.

Amid the second chase, the man got out of the stolen truck on Siler Road and pointed a gun at deputies, state police said. They fired back several times, striking him and riddling the truck with bullet holes.

The man's body lay for hours on the road as state police investigated.

The agency has not released the man's name or the names of the deputies involved in his death.

"Investigation into this incident is active and ongoing," Francisco wrote in an email late Wednesday. "As soon as investigators provide us with updated information on the incident and the deceased suspect, we will send it out via press release."

The comment is one the agency has repeated multiple times since the shooting.

Francisco did not respond to a request for an explanation on why the man's name has not been released.

Asked to provide the deputies' names, Francisco wrote, "Identities of officers involved are not released until after interviews have been conducted."

Earlier June 23, Santa Fe police Sgt. Bradley Lopez shot and killed Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy on Old Santa Fe Trail downtown near the Loretto Chapel.

Lino-Gutierrez was a suspect in a shooting that morning at nearby De Vargas Park. He led officers on a foot chase through the downtown area and then pointed a gun at them before he was shot, state police said.

A woman also suspected in the De Vargas Park shooting, which left a woman with a neck wound, faces a charge of attempted murder and other counts.

Kalin Addison, 20, told officers she hadn't meant to pull the trigger and had been drinking and using methamphetamine that day, according to a criminal complaint.

On Sunday, state police officers shot and injured 40-year-old Jaime Bravo in a neighborhood on the city's south side.

A criminal complaint said a Santa Fe police officer responded to a request for a welfare check on a man sitting on railroad tracks near the N.M. 599 exit of Interstate 25 and encountered Bravo, who pointed a gun at the officer and then fled.

State police were called in to assist and found Bravo nearby.

Bravo began to flee again and fired at least one shot toward state police officers, who returned fire and struck him, the criminal complaint said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and now faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of evading an officer.