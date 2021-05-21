New Mexico Supreme Court throws out one of inmate's weapons convictions in double jeopardy case

May 21—The state Supreme Court on Thursday threw out one of two convictions against an inmate who hid two makeshift weapons in his jail cell, ruling the multiple punishments he received constituted double jeopardy.

Milo Benally was convicted on two counts of possession of a deadly weapon while incarcerated after jail guards found a plastic mop handle with a sharpened end and a razor blade with a handle fashioned from a folded playing card in his bunk during a "shakedown" in 2015 at the San Juan County Detention Center.

Benally was sentenced to 34 years behind bars — nine for each count, plus eight for each conviction as part of a sentencing enhancement because he had previous felony convictions and was considered a habitual offender.

A defendant can't be tried twice for the same crime, the U.S. Constitution says. The state Supreme Court ruled Benally's punishment violated his constitutional rights because his convictions arose from "a single course of conduct" rather than two separate acts.

The court also ruled the statute pertaining to possession of deadly weapons by prisoners was "insurmountably ambiguous" in terms of whether Benally should be punished "for his 'entire course of conduct' in possessing two deadly weapons while incarcerated" or whether he should receive separate punishments for each weapon he had in his possession.

The court affirmed the Court of Appeals' decision and sent the case back to the 11th Judicial District Court in San Juan County.