New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say nearly a dozen people were injured by a suspect who went on a stabbing spree while riding a BMX bike on Sunday.

Local outlet KRQE, citing officials, reported that the suspect was wielding a "long knife." The Albuquerque Journal reported that one of the scenes was a homeless encampment.

Albuquerque police said officers first responded to a reported stabbing around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Central Ave and 5th St N.W. Multiple stabbings were reported over the next several hours.

APD told Fox News that the victims were transported to several hospitals. All were reported to be in stable condition, though two victims were listed as critical. Some victims were treated and released, police said.

Police said the lone male suspect is in custody.

"They appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident here on Central, a person just came up and said they were stabbed. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," Officer Gilbert Gallegos said at a press conference.