New Mexico teen accused of abandoning baby in dumpster claims she didn’t know she was pregnant

An 18-year-old woman caught on camera leaving her newborn baby in a New Mexico dumpster told police she didn’t even know she was pregnant until a day earlier.

Alexis Avila has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse for abandoning the child in a Hobbs garbage Friday after surveillance footage in the parking lot caught her pulling up in a white car and tossing a black bag into the dumpster, then driving away.

The baby was rescued alive about six hours later after three people digging through the dumpster for valuable materials found the infant and called police. The child was hospitalized and remains in stable condition, as of Monday.

During a press conference Monday, Hobbs Police Interim Chief August Fons said that Avila had sought medical care Thursday after complaining of abdominal pain and constipation. That’s when her doctor told her she was pregnant.

A day later, she gave birth, Avila told police. She then cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in a towel, put him in a plastic bag with some other trash and drove around until finding the dumpster, Fons said.

Fons praised the “quick response” of the three people who found the baby, labeling their immediate 911 call “pivotal” to saving the infant’s life.

Police tracked Avila based on a partial license plate caught on the surveillance footage.

The teenager and her mother drove to the police station, where Avila confessed to abandoning the newborn.

Asked what she thought would happen to the baby in the dumpster, Avila “remained silent and could not answer,” according to Fons.

A search warrant of Avila’s car and home turned up blood swabs, clothing and a towel.

Avila identified the father of the baby to police, but said the pair had broken up in August.

She was released from jail on a $10,000 bond Saturday.

New Mexico’s safe haven law allows parents to leave an infant no more than 90 days old at a hospital or health care clinic with no questions asked and no risk of criminal prosecution.