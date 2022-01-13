New Mexico teen accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old woman accused of tossing her newborn in a dumpster behind a mall in New Mexico will remain under house arrest for the weeks leading up to her trial.

Alexis Avila was confronted by a group of enraged protesters, some of them waving signs reading “Justice for Baby,” as she arrived at the Lea County courtroom for her arraignment on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

A judge also ordered that she remain at home ahead of her trial unless she is attending school, going to work or seeking medical attention. Avila has also been forbidden from using social media, spending time with any child under the age of 10 and is not allowed any male visitors to her home, according to KCDB. In addition, she must also wear an ankle monitor.

Avila last week was caught on camera dumping her newborn in the trash outside a mall in the city of Hobbs, near the Texas border. Surveillance video taken from the parking lot shows her pulling up in a white car and tossing a black bag into the dumpster, then driving away.

A group of people scouring the garbage for items of value found the infant, born just hours earlier, a short time later. They initially believed the baby to be a dog or kitten, but when they pushed aside the rubbish, they discovered the child inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty blanket with its umbilical cord still attached.

The newborn was hospitalized and remains in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities were able to track down Avila’s car, where they discovered blood evidence, clothing and a towel.

When questioned by detectives on Jan. 6, Avila confessed to leaving her baby, but added she only learned she was pregnant the day prior, when she sought out medical attention for abdominal pain.