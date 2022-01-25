New Mexico teen captured after almost a month on the run, charged with fatal shooting of former corrections officer

An 18-year-old New Mexico woman who allegedly used Snapchat to lure a man to meet her, kidnapped and carjacked him and then helped kill his older brother was arrested Monday.

Anna Bella Dukes has been charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy for the Feb. 11, 2021 shooting death of 24-year-old former corrections officer Elias Otero, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The accused was charged in mid-December but had eluded capture until Monday.

Dukes lured Otero’s 20-year-old brother to a location where three men took him hostage, according to police. They then allegedly drove to Otero’s house and FaceTimed him while holding a gun to his brother’s head. If Otero didn’t pay the $1,000 ransom, they threatened, they would kill his brother.

Otero went outside with a gun and was immediately shot and killed, according to police.

His little brother escaped unharmed.

Adrian Avila, 17, has been accused of firing the fatal shots. He turned himself in last month after charges were announced.