New Mexico tightens COVID-19 restrictions: Travelers can no longer bypass quarantine with negative test

SANTA FE, N.M. – With the number of New Mexicans who have succumbed to COVID-19 approaching 1,000, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signaled Tuesday she said she will tighten public health orders aiming to slow the increasing spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The governor said emergency public health orders currently in place, which expire Friday, will be extended "with amendments" including new restrictions on bars and restaurants serving alcohol, hotels, and mass gatherings. The changes will also extend existing mandatory quarantine rules for travelers.

Here is a breakdown of the restrictions, which take effect Friday:

For places of lodging, maximum occupancy will be reduced to 60% from the a previous limit of 75 percent for businesses that have completed the state's "Safe Certified" program for managing COVID-19 disease. For those that have not, the limit will shrink from 50 to 25%.

Mass gatherings will also return to a previous limit of five people indoors or outdoors, in public or private, a step back from the current limit of 10.

An exemption to New Mexico's quarantine mandates, which allowed individuals arriving from higher-risk states to forego a required two-week quarantine if they test negative within 72 hours of their arrival, will be eliminated.

After Friday, food or drink establishments throughout the state will be required to close at 10 p.m. if they serve alcohol, on a recommendation from the governor's appointed Economic Recovery Council.

In a news release, hotelier Allan Affeldt, a member of the council, said the move was necessary because "some restaurants and bars … blatantly disregard public safety by operating late and in gross violation of safe practices and common sense."

New Mexico flagged as 'red-zone' state

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise in New Mexico, with 355 new cases identified on Tuesday by the state Department of Health, including 121 in Bernalillo County, 50 in Doña Ana County to the south and 41 in Santa Fe County.

A total of 33,713 cases have been identified out of 1,011,320 tests since New Mexico's first cases were announced on March 11. A total of 918 deaths had been attributed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Center for Public Integrity reported Tuesday that New Mexico had been added to a list of "red zone" states with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The weekly reports are provided to state governors but not to the public. Since July, the Center has obtained the documents and made them available via PublicIntegrity.org.

High-risk states are defined as states with test positivity rates exceeding 5% and an infection rate of more than 80 per 100,000 residents. A list of those states is maintained online at http://cv.NMHealth.org, and includes 42 states plus anyone arriving from outside the United States.

Data from the state Department of Health Tuesday indicated that the spread rate of COVID-19 infection and average daily cases were exceeding state targets used as criteria for easing public health restrictions.

Further details would be announced during a news conference planned for Thursday, the governor's office said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives a COVID-19 update while quarantining at the governor's residence after virus exposure on Oct. 8, 2020.

Residents were urged to be vigilant about wearing cloth face coverings (fitted over the nose and mouth) in public, limiting business outside the home as much as possible and engaging in regular handwashing with soap.

“When the community spread of the virus becomes uncontrollable – and we are fast approaching that point – our only option is to simply shut down those opportunities for the virus," Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued Tuesday. "We’ve made so much progress to sustain reopenings and our limited, safe in-person learning efforts – but that progress is rapidly disappearing. Rollbacks will mean more economic turmoil for so many workers and business owners in our state who have already suffered and sacrificed so much. But it is our only chance to prevent more devastating illness and to save lives."

Lujan Grisham herself is in the middle of self-quarantining after potential exposure to the disease from a staff member at the governor's residence, but has twice tested negative.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico announces new COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, groups