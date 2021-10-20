U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico energy changes

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020 file photo, a power generation plant stands idle near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico. A constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which some private power generating plants plants sell power into the national grid, declares “illegal” other private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico and would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Texas congressmen complained Tuesday about the Mexican government's attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector.

In a letter to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salzar, about 20 Texas congressmen and senators criticized changes proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico's state-owned utility company.

The letter circulated by Republican Rep. August Pfluger said the new rules would “discriminate against American energy producers."

The complaint came on the same day the Mexican government claimed it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.

López Obrador submitted a bill earlier this month that would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are renewable or natural-gas fired.

The measure also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying programs, often affecting foreign companies.

It puts private natural gas plants almost last in line — ahead of only government coal-fired plants — for rights to sell electricity into the grid, despite the fact they produce power about 24% more cheaply. Government-run plants that burn dirty fuel oil would have preference over private wind and solar plants.

The plan guarantees the government electrical utility a market share of “at least” 54%, even though U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact prohibits favoring local or government businesses.

The letter from the U.S. lawmakers from Texas said that "the (Mexican) government’s proposed constitutional reforms would increase state control of the electricity industry and severely limit private investment. These steps, among others, harm our critical trading partnership with Mexico and potentially violate key tenets of the USMCA.”

The Mexican government released a statement Tuesday saying it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. Yet many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.

Released after a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, the statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric.”

Hydroelectric power is one of the few renewable sources that López Obrador's administration has promised to invest in. But because Mexico's dams are used for several purposes — storing water for human use, flood control and generating power — the conflicting demands and increasingly uncertain rains make it unclear how much more hydropower can be produced.

López Obrador, a native of the oil-producing Gulf coast state of Tabasco, has made his main push in promoting fossil fuels. His administration is focused on building or acquiring new oil refinery capacity.

Experts say López Obrador’s polices could endanger Mexico’s compliance with existing carbon reduction commitments. The president contends that increased hydroelectric capacity will allow Mexico to meet those goals.

The statement came ahead of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fewer than 100,000 households will benefit from the UK government’s heat pump subsidy

    Critics feel the grants will have nowhere near the substantial impact needed on the government’s climate ambitions.

  • Pope bashes tech giants for exploiting 'hate speech,' 'grooming,' and 'fake news'

    Pope Francis called on Big Tech to restrict “hate speech” and “fake news” during a Saturday address.

  • Single-family home prices are up 12.4% in a year

    Data: Move.org; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOn average, the price of a single-family home rose 12.4% in the year ending May 31, to $301,855 — though the figure is much higher in hot-market states like Idaho, Arizona and Utah.Why it matters: The pandemic fervor for real estate continues to overheat the housing market, making homeownership elusive for many and keeping others stuck in living situations they'd prefer to upgrade or otherwise change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Angelina Jolie's daughter wears 2014 Oscars dress on red carpet

    "Like mother, like daughter" seemed to be the theme surrounding Angelina Jolie's daughter's recent red carpet look. Zahara Jolie-Pitt shimmered and shined in a stunning metallic Elie Saab gown to the "Eternals" premiere. In case you're wondering why the look might seem familiar, it's because it was the glamorous ensemble worn before by Jolie to the 2014 Oscars.

  • Jolie sees her family reflected in 'The Eternals'

    At the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Marvel movie, "The Eternals," star Angelina Jolie says the film's cast diversity makes it something her family can see themselves represented in. (Oct. 19)

  • Teamsters Update: Yes on New California Law, A Few New Units, One Decertification Looming

    It has been a mixed few months for the Teamsters, but the scale does appear to be weighing more in the direction of positivity from its perspective. As the union heads toward an election to replace James Hoffa as its president, and with more attention than ever put on the supply chain that the Teamsters is deeply immersed in, it has had some wins and some losses in the short term. What would likely be its biggest win remains in limbo: the status of the AB5 independent contractor (IC) legislation

  • Biden spending $24M on tent courts to hear asylum claims at border

    The Biden administration has forked up $14 million and plans to spend an additional $24 million per month to set up tents at the U.S.-Mexico border in which to hear asylum cases, part of a court-ordered reinstatement of President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

  • Tom Holland had an adorable reaction to Zendaya at the Dune premiere

    Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially dating in real life: here's a look back on their relationship timeline, from rumours to kisses and confirmation.

  • Fed chairman sold up to $5 million in shares ahead of 2020 Dow dive

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold as much as $5 million worth of stock just before the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked a year ago, according to newly reviewed disclosures.

  • California oil spill: Improved odds for animals caught in crude

    Faster response times and dedicated resources are improving the odds for wildlife caught up in environmental disasters.

  • 20 Cuban migrants land in the Florida Keys, Border Patrol says, but likely won’t stay

    Twenty Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys over the weekend on a homemade vessel, the U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday.

  • Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

    A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency. Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of its legs.

  • Ford to invest around $300 million to build electric car parts at UK plant

    Ford said on Monday it would invest up to 230 million pounds ($316 million) to build electric car components at its Halewood factory in northern England. The plant will produce around 250,000 power units a year from mid-2024, the first European in-house location to make electric vehicle parts for Ford, which has pledged that its car line-up for the continent will be all-electric by 2030. The government is contributing to the investment through its Automotive Transformation Fund as brands intensify their electrification plans ahead of combustion engine bans, and countries vie with each other to secure jobs.

  • Bernie Sanders is the last person West Virginia wants to hear from

    When it comes to persuading Joe Manchin's constituents on climate policy, the right messenger is key

  • Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

    Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.”

  • Schools say children playing Squid Game on playgrounds, hitting and kicking each other

    Schools around the world are warning that children are playing the games depicted in Netflix's gruesome hit show Squid Game.

  • Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Activists urge Beijing Olympics boycott over human rights concerns

    Human rights activists urged governments and athletes worldwide to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, saying that anything less would make the world complicit in what they called 'genocide' by Beijing. China's treatment of minorities has come under increased scrutiny in the run-up to the games, scheduled from Feb. 4-20. Activists protested at Ancient Olympia on Monday, where the torch lighting ceremony was held.

  • New York lawmakers double down on electric vehicle legislation

    The sight of electric vehicle charging stations could become more commonplace across all corners of New York state, based on a pair of bills working their way through both chambers of the legislative branch.

  • These markets are expected to be the hottest for real estate in 2022

    PwC’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate report ranks the top 10 U.S. metro areas in which to buy and build a home next year.