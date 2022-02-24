Mexico’s Unifin Tests Jittery Market with Local Debt Sale

Michael O'Boyle
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Unifin Financiera SAB said it placed the full amount it sought to raise in the local market on Thursday as it faced a test of confidence among investors following the default of another Mexican non-bank lender.

The equipment leasing company sold 3 billion pesos (about $145 million) in one-year notes, according to a filing with the stock exchange. The notes have a variable rate of Mexico’s interbank rate plus 1.4 percentage points and total demand was for 3.08 billion pesos.

The issuance followed a default by payroll lender Credito Real SAB earlier this month that has rocked the country’s credit market. Unifin’s dollar bonds due 2029 have fallen more than 30 cents since mid-January to a record low of 53 cents on the dollar this week.

“The transaction demonstrates the trust of the national market in Unifin, as well as in the company’s ability to maintain a proper management of financial liabilities,” Unifin chief executive officer Sergio Camacho said in a statement. A diverse group of investors, including pension funds, insurers and private banks, participated in the sale.

Roger Horn, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York, said before the sale that if Unifin could pull off the issuance “it would be a strong statement that the company does have market access and can help distinguish them from the payroll lenders.”

Unifin’s bonds have dropped even though the company has not seen any ratings downgrades and is in a different business than Credito Real, which focuses on payroll loans. Credito Real struggled to raise cash to meet a Feb. 9 maturity that it ended up defaulting on, deepening investors’ concern about a sector that had already been hit by an accounting bombshell at payroll lender Alpha Holding that led it to file for bankruptcy last year.

Camacho told Bloomberg in an interview this week that the bond sale would help show that the company has diverse funding sources despite the contagion that has ruled out international bond issues.

The Bank of Nova Scotia was the bookrunner on the Unifin debt sale.

