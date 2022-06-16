Mexico union strikes at ArcelorMittal plant over profit-sharing

A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's national union of mining and metallurgical workers launched a strike on Wednesday at an ArcelorMittal plant after labor representatives failed to reach agreement with the steelmaker over profit-sharing, the two sides said.

The union said the Luxembourg-based firm was refusing to share 10% of profits from the 2021 fiscal year among over 3,500 direct employees of the plant in the western state of Michoacan.

The steel company said payments had been made on time and that the sums demanded by the workers are "higher than the legal maximum."

The company made an offer to pay a one-off bonus worth six months' salary, but workers rejected it.

"ArcelorMittal Mexico regrets this decision because, in addition to escalating the conflict, it will have an impact and serious consequences ... on the national production chain and the country's economy given the importance of steel," the company said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal makes wire rod and rods for construction, parts for the auto industry, and products for the energy sector.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Five Pressure Points to Watch in Asia After Fed’s Uncommon Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recessi

  • Europe’s Rubber Addiction Is Killing Africa’s Tropical Forests

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for rubber to make tires and other products is destroying tropical forests across Africa and proposals from Brussels to limit environmental damage currently do little to address the problem.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomySto

  • UK music subscriptions in decline as households seek savings

    Britons cancelled over 1 million music subscriptions in the first quarter as a worsening cost of living crisis forced them to make savings, industry data showed on Thursday. Market researcher Kantar said 37% of UK consumers cited wanting to save money as the reason they cancelled music subscriptions in a market dominated in recent years by platforms such as Spotify, Apple and Amazon. "The rising cancellation rates of music subscriptions is evidence that British households are starting to prioritise the spending of their disposable income," Kantar said.

  • Analysis-Overlapping rules to curb greenwashing may only add to company frustration

    Three competing plans to curb companies from exaggerating their green credentials could lead to more frustration and costs for businesses, especially starting next year. Over $3 trillion has flowed into investments specifically touting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials reported under scores of voluntary disclosures, stoking regulatory concerns about greenwashing. While investors and companies want a single set of mandatory disclosures to aid comparison between firms and keep down reporting costs, three draft sets of disclosure rules are currently out for public consultation from the European Union, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a new G20-backed International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

  • Curve Flattening Trade in Southeast Asia Is Set to Get Hotter

    (Bloomberg) -- Long bonds in Southeast Asia are set to outperform shorter-dated notes as policy makers turn more hawkish, turning the curve flattening trade into a hot bet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear:

  • 3 benefits of high-yield savings accounts - and where to find the best one

    If you're looking to boost your savings, a high-yield savings account may be an option.

  • Battered WTO Risks a ‘Dead End’ Heading Into Final Day of Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- A global bid to deliver a package of World Trade Organization agreements on issues ranging from food security to tariff-free digital commerce headed into an extended session with hopes fading that a final push for compromise will yield 11th-hour breakthroughs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Neve

  • Oil Edges Higher as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after falling almost 5% over the prior two sessions as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks

  • Chilean Codelco workers keep strike threat due to lack of smelter investment

    Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, maintained the threat of a strike on Wednesday if a solution was not reached on investments required by a troubled smelter. While workers said on Tuesday they would wait for an announcement during a congressional session on Wednesday to act, union members did not set a specific date after the session ended without concrete solutions. During the session, Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said that the investment studies necessary to improve the unit's performance have already been carried out, but that the decisions rest with the mining company's board.

  • Ryan ‘seeks to set the record straight’ with lawsuit against USA Today

    In a lawsuit, the Dallas specialty tax firm accuses national newspaper chain Gannett of defamation, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, suit on a sworn account and fraud.

  • Brazil Puts 14% Rate in Sight After Locking in More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point and signaled another hike in August, leaving the end to its aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the balance as 2023 inflation forecasts surge above target.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Tro

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A new lawsuit accuses Costco of 'neglect and abandonment' of its $4.99 rotisserie chickens

    The mistreatment is "an integral part of the company's poultry production strategy and its business model," the lawsuit, filed by two shareholders, says.

  • Canada actor, ex-'Riverdale' star charged in mother's murder also allegedly plotted to kill PM Trudeau

    Canadian prosecutors revealed that Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, also allegedly plotted to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • White Nationalist With Gay Father Kicked Out Over Attempted Pride Riot

    Jared Michael Boyce’s mother told her son to pack his bags following his arrest for being part of the hate group Patriot Front’s plot to disrupt a Pride event in Idaho.

  • One Surprising Theory Why the Philippines Has Very Few Mass Shootings—Despite Easy Access to Lots of Guns

    Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't

  • A gun show buyout? One NC city took a remarkable stand

    Ken Garfield: Only a fool would believe that doing nothing is a better path forward. | Opinion

  • Woman Loses Custody Of Daughter To Her Alleged Rapist, Has To Pay Child Support

    Crysta Abelseth says the man, who impregnated her when she was 16, is “well connected” with the local justice system and has been threatening her.

  • Remains found in SC plant match DNA from missing man’s family members, coroner says

    Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon had not been seen since May 5 as he worked the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery.

  • Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist says she's 'proud' to harass families of children who were killed in mass shootings

    "Prove to the world you've lost your son," Kelley Watt wrote to Lenny Pozner, whose 6-year-old, Noah, was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.