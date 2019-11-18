Mexico, Uruguay and Caribbean Community reject use of force in Venezuela: statement

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, Uruguay and representatives of the Caribbean Community on Monday rejected the use of force and human rights violations in Venezuela, urging a peaceful and democratic solution to solve the crisis in the troubled South American nation.

The group issued the statement after Venezuela's opposition staged nationwide protests against Nicolas Maduro on Saturday and called for a new wave of demonstrations to revive stalled efforts to topple the deeply unpopular ruling Socialist Party.

"We call on all actors to take the path of a broad, credible and inclusive dialogue for that purpose," the group said. "We reiterate our concern about the humanitarian situation in Venezuela."







(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chris Reese)