Mexico, US still far apart over corn import ban

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. officials said Monday they are still far from agreement with Mexico over that country’s plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption.

Mexico has said it may eventually ban GM corn for animal feed as well, but expressed hope that some sort of joint agreement could be reached to study the issue.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Mexico had proposed some changes, but “these changes are not sufficient.”

“Mexico’s proposed approach, which is not grounded in science, still threatens to disrupt billions of dollars in bilateral agricultural trade, cause serious economic harm to U.S. farmers and Mexican livestock producers,” the office said in a statement.

U.S. farmers are worried about the potential loss of the single biggest export market for U.S. corn. Mexico has been importing U.S. GM feed corn for years, buying about $3 billion worth annually.

Mexico cites health concerns, but such a trade restriction could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the agreement on the corn issue as well as a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector.

The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. Canada also has joined in that complaint.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu Fires Key Ally From Cabinet, Citing Court Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?US Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Health and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, citing a court decision. “I am forced with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with a very

  • Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and Health Minister, at a meeting of his Cabinet. Israel's Supreme Court decided last week Deri could not serve as a Cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offenses.

  • FHP arrests Jacksonville correctional sergeant for DUI, JSO says

    On Thursday, Jan. 19, just after 2 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active correctional sergeant.

  • Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop

    A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems.

  • Israel PM Netanyahu fires minister in compliance with Supreme Court order

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers. Pledging to find "every legal means" of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in future, Netanyahu told him during a weekly cabinet session he was being removed from the interior and health ministries, according to an official transcript. A Deri confidant, Barak Seri, told Army Radio earlier on Sunday that the portfolios would be kept by other members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas as it remains in the coalition.

  • US Says Mexico’s Planned Corn-Import Law Change Insufficient

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s proposed changes to a planned ban on imports of US corn are insufficient, the Biden administration warned, saying that it continues to consider all of its rights to respond under the free-trade agreement between the nations. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Euro

  • AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

    What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 23rd? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning

  • No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs

    LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions. The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. Adam Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Langston Love each had 11 for 2021 champion Baylor (15-5, 5-3), which overcome another tough shooting night.

  • Anti-monarchists plan protests at coronation of Britain's King Charles

    British anti-monarchists said on Sunday that they planned to protest during the coronation of King Charles in May, saying the ceremony was "a slap in the face" for most people struggling with high inflation. Campaign group Republic said it had been in contact with London's police force about its plans to hold a peaceful demonstration in Parliament Square, which is overlooked by Westminster Abbey where British monarchs are crowned. "The coronation is a celebration of hereditary power and privilege, it has no place in a modern society," Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, said.

  • Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is preparing a plan to defuse a looming crisis over the nation's debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount a percentage of national economic output, the group's top Republican said on Sunday. The proposal would replace Washington's current federal debt ceiling - currently set at $31.4 trillion - with a rule that would instead limit debt to a share of national economic output, said U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus. Fitzpatrick - appearing on Fox News Sunday with Democratic Problem Solvers co-chair Josh Gottheimer - said Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be taking the lead in negotiations with the White House over the debt ceiling.

  • How I’m reducing my heart attack risk – and you can too

    I’m wheezing up a hill. Or maybe a slope. Furious, I collapse on a bench. My partner Mike eyes me nervously. “You should get your heart checked,” he says bluntly.

  • Ex-FBI official arrested for taking money from former foreign agent, violating Russia sanctions

    Charles McGonigal, ex-head of counterintel for the FBI in New York, was arrested for money laundering, violating Russia sanctions, and taking money from a foreign national.

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Culver's just switched from Pepsi to Coke. See which major US restaurants serve which soda brands.

    For all you die-hard Pepsi fans out there, we understand how hard it can be to find a place to eat that serves your beverage of choice.

  • Hedge-fund billionaire: Google owner Alphabet needs to cut more than 12,000 overpaid jobs

    Hedge-fund billionaire Christopher Hohn has urged Alphabet to widen its job reduction actions to at least 20% of the company, saying 12,000 layoffs are not sufficient enough to reduce the tech giant’s cost base.

  • 10 Best Places in the Southeast To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security paid the average retiree $1,632 per month as of November 2022 -- $3,264 for a couple. If the program's benefits are your only source of income, that doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle...

  • Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to refute Whole Foods' "legitimate business explanations" for strictly enforcing the dress code, and no significant evidence it had targeted the plaintiffs by firing them in the summer of 2020. "The evidence demonstrates only that Whole Foods did not strenuously enforce the dress code policy until mid-2020, and that when it increased enforcement, it did so uniformly," Burroughs wrote in a 28-page decision.

  • I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.

    Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.

  • Here's why Apple hasn't joined in the Big Tech job cutting

    The last major layoff at the iPhone and Mac computer maker came in 1997 when co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the Cupertino company and fired 4,100 workers.

  • Whisky suit: Gas station Fireball different than liquor store and that’s misleading

    There is a difference in the popular drink between what you buy at at gas stations, grocery stores and a liquor store.