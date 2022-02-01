The next winter storm spans New Mexico to Vermont and 85 million people are in its path

A large, sprawling storm will deliver a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to a large swath of the central and eastern USA over the next few days, forecasters warned Tuesday.

More than 85 million people in 19 states were under some form of winter weather alert Tuesday, stretching all the way from New Mexico through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Vermont.

The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Denver, Dallas and Detroit are among the major metro areas expected to face wintry weather and potential travel trouble, AccuWeather forecasters said.

The weather service said 8 to 14 inches of snow was possible Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Michigan, including the Detroit area, which braced for one of its biggest snowstorms on record.

Cities and schools in the Detroit metro area declared snow emergencies.

Indiana was predicted to see as much as 10 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said the storm could make travel "very difficult to impossible." Meteorologists asked motorists to fill up their gas tanks and pack winter preparedness kits equipped with blankets, jumper cables, phone chargers, flashlights, food and water.

Freezing rain will cause travel headaches to the south of where the snow falls: The Weather Service warned that a corridor of heavy ice accumulation (exceeding a quarter of an inch) is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Travel will become extremely difficult and dangerous, especially where freezing rain is the primary type of icy precipitation, AccuWeather warned. Freezing rain creates a glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks and can cling to trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are likely from Dallas to Columbus, according to AccuWeather.

This storm comes days after a vicious nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

Nearly a year ago, a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths. The forecast this week does not call for prolonged, widespread frigid temperatures like the storm had in February 2021.

Contributing: The Associated Press; The (Detroit) Free Press; The Indianapolis Star

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 85 million people, 19 states are in sprawling path of icy winter storm