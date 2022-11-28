Mexico Wants An American Extradited For Death of Shanquella Robinson

Mexico authorities want an American woman extradited for the death of Shanquella Robinson.

It’s a case that has garnered international attention, with many people searching for answers on why.

A fun vacation with “friends” in Cabo, Mexico, ended in a nightmare for Shanquella’s family as she died while on the trip.

The group she traveled with told Robinson’s family and Mexican authorities that the 25-year-old died of alcohol poisoning. But an autopsy report from the FBI and Mexican authorities revealed Shanquella’s death had nothing to do with alcohol.

“[It] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten,” Salamondra told WBTW.

Viral videos circulating online support the autopsy report, and now Mexico prosecutors have filed murder charges against one of the women.

Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For Suspect

While a suspect hasn’t been named, Mexican authorities are treating Shanquella’s death as a homicide.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur are working with U.S. authorities and diplomats to get the unnamed woman extradited to Mexico, as reported by NBC News.

The family has received an outpour of support from people around the world. The hashtag #JusticeforShanquella made its rounds on social media in response to the outcry to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

Penalties For The Charges

According to the U.S. Embassy, American citizens who commit crimes abroad are subject to the country’s legal process. According to Meneses Legal, a person who commits a homicide in a fight faces up to 12 years in prison, but the penalties don’t stop there.

According to Article 315 of Mexico’s Federal Penal Code, if prosecutors believe murder is premeditated, the penalty can result in 30 to 60 years behind bars.

In cases involving femicide, defined as a homicide in which the victim was female, and the crime was committed because of the victim’s gender, the person charged could face between 40 and 60 years in prison.

This story is developing.