New Mexico wilderness area grows with large donation

FILE-In this June 18, 2021 file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks to reporters during a visit to Acadia National Park in Winter Harbor, Maine. Haaland is visiting her home state this weekend, Saturday, July 17, to celebrate what marks the largest wilderness land donation in the agency's history. The donation from the Trust for Public Land increases the size of the Sabinoso Wilderness in northeastern New Mexico by nearly 50%. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited her home state Saturday to celebrate what marks the largest wilderness land donation in the agency’s history and another addition to the nation's landholdings as the Biden administration aims to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

The 15-square-mile (40-square-kilometer) donation from the Trust for Public Land increases the size of the Sabinoso Wilderness Area in northeastern New Mexico by nearly 50%. The property includes rugged canyons, mesas covered by pinon and juniper woodlands, pockets of ponderosa pine trees and savannah-like grasslands.

Haaland, who joined other officials at a remote site in San Miguel County, acknowledged that the area makes up part of the ancestral homelands of the Jicarilla Apache and northern pueblos of New Mexico. She said that, for generations, families have relied on the land for sustenance and that it means a lot to many people who visit the area in search of peace and quiet.

“We’re here today because we recognize the importance of preserving this special place,” she said in prepared remarks, adding: “We know that nature is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and every community.”

The Biden administration issued a report earlier this year titled “America the Beautiful." It called for a decadelong commitment on projects nationwide to make the conservation and restoration of lands and waters an urgent priority. The lofty plan aims to purify drinking water, increase green space, improve access to recreation, restore fisheries, reduce wildfire risks and recognize the contributions of farmers, ranchers, rural communities, Indigenous tribes and others.

Haaland said areas like Sabinoso Wilderness are an important piece of the puzzle as the administration looks to meet its goal.

“This kind of collaboration that you see today is how we will reach that target over the next decade,” she said.

The Sabinoso gained federal wilderness protection in 2009, but was inaccessible for visitors since the federal parcel was landlocked by private holdings.

Through the work of conservation groups and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation, the Bureau of Land Management accepted a donation in 2017 of nearly 6 square miles (15 square kilometers) from The Wilderness Land Trust. That provided public access for the first time.

Now, the donation from the Trust for Public Land provides a second access point as well as permanent protections for a tributary that feeds into the existing wilderness.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, first visited the Sabinoso Wilderness Area about 15 years ago and has been working ever since to get it opened up to the public. He has described it as “one of New Mexico’s most spectacular landscapes.”

The area supports an array of wildlife, from elk and deer to mountain lions, turkey and bears.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Western US and Canada brace for another heatwave as wildfires spread

    US fires have burned about 1,553 sq milesNext heatwave expected to start on Saturday A firefighter searches for hotspots while mopping up the north-east side of the Bootleg fire near Sprague River, Oregon, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP The fourth searing heatwave in five weeks is set to strike the west of the United States and Canada this weekend, aggravating wildfires that are already ravaging an area larger than Rhode Island as drought and record-breaking temperatures tied to the

  • Oregon wildfire forms 'fire clouds' that pose danger below

    Smoke and heat from a massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating giant “fire clouds” over the blaze — dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away. Authorities have put these clouds at the top of the list of the extreme fire behavior they are seeing on the Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. The inferno grew Friday to about 75 square miles (194 square kilometers) larger than the size of New York City and was raging through a part of the U.S. West that is enduring a historic drought. Meteorologists this week also spotted a bigger, more extreme form of fire clouds — ones that can create their own weather, including “fire tornadoes."

  • Why Congress Deserves Its Own Emmy Category

    As Democrats unveil what appears to be their two-track strategy to pass more than $4 trillion in new spending on traditional infrastructure projects, plus anti-poverty programs, childcare efforts and plans to fight climate change, performances from Democrats and Republicans alike are playing out daily on C-SPAN and cable news. Just don’t expect either prong of this agenda to glide neatly onto President Joe Biden’s desk. Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House but are far from guaranteed to notch a win here.

  • Washington state farmers sweat out wildfire season as state issues drought emergency

    Between a global pandemic and raging wildfires, farmers like Janelle Moses wonder when the world will give them a chance to catch their breath.

  • Wildfires continue to scorch West with no letup in sight; thousands of firefighters battling blazes

    The ferocious 2021 wildfire season in the West showed no signs of letting up Friday as thousands of firefighters continued to battle dozens of blazes.

  • Revolution of Our Times, Cannes review: a fearsome exposé of China’s brutality in Hong Kong

    Dir: Kiwi Chow. Cert TBC, 150 mins The Cannes Film Festival announced a “surprise documentary” this year, but then went and revealed the surprise beforehand. This may have been for the best. As the end of the 2021 edition looms, “bonus treats” might not have included going in blind to a searing two-and-a-half hour documentary about violent street warfare. Revolution of Our Times, given this last-minute slot because it was only just finished, is the account of Hong Kong’s autonomy battles that th

  • Georgia Pivots To Wind Despite Booming Hydro Industry

    Despite its flourishing hydro energy industry, Georgia is eying cheaper alternatives, especially wind energy

  • Fury v Wilder rematch postponed after Tyson Fury tests positive for Covid-19

    Fight scheduled for 24 July will now take place on 9 OctoberFury and Wilder are meeting for third time in Las Vegas bout Tyson Fury, left, and Deontay Wilder face off at a June press conference in Los Angeles to announce their third heavyweight championship fight. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for 24 July, has officially been postponed after Fury tested positive for coronavirus. It was repor

  • SUV collides with Yellowstone bison, night driving at issue

    A recent collision involving a bison and a large SUV in Yellowstone National Park should serve as a reminder to park visitors to drive extra carefully at night.

  • Grisham faces criticism for clean energy shortfalls

    As New Mexico's energy rates increased more than the national average over the past year, Gov. Lujan Grisham faced criticism Wednesday after speaking at the Environmental Council of States 2021 State Environmental Protection meeting.

  • Boise man gets 7-year sentence — and rider from judge — on assault, other charges

    After police responded to a domestic violence call in December, James Shaylor caused an hours-long standoff.

  • Deadly Flooding Turns 'Small' German River Into a 'Raging Monster'

    At least 40 people died from the extreme flooding that hit western Germany within the past day, local media reported on July 15.Heavy flooding also impacted the Netherlands and Belgium, where at least five people were killed.This footage filmed by Roger Green shows Germany’s Wupper river gushing.“Normally the Wupper is just a slow and sedately flowing small river,” Green wrote in a caption. “After 30 hours of continuous heavy rain it has been transformed into a raging monster.” Credit: Roger Green via Storyful

  • Social media users criticize Philippine government for ‘standardizing’ adobo recipe

    Filipino social media users rallied online to criticize the Philippine government’s effort to “standardize” adobo, lechon, sinigang and other famous Filipino dish recipes. What happened: On July 9, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced BPS/TC 92, a new committee that will develop the Philippine National Standards (PNS) when it comes to preparing Filipino dishes, according to Asian Journal. The team is headed by the founder of Via Mare Corporation, Chef Glenda Barretto, Chef Myrna Segismundo from the Food Writers Association of the Philippines and Chef Raoul Roberto Goco of Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines.

  • Mexican president calls for replacing state prosecutor

    Mexico’s president issued a rare public call Friday for the country’s most violent state to replace its attorney general. The north-central state of Guanajuato saw more than 1,562 homicides in the first five months of 2021, more than any of Mexico’s other 31 states, despite only being the sixth largest in terms of population. State prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa has been in office about 12 years, during which time the state has become far more violent.

  • Matt Gaetz's campaign paid $25K to a Manhattan criminal defense lawyer who represented Jeffrey Epstein, new records show

    Rep. Matt Gaetz paid criminal defense attorney Marc Fernich $25K in June, records show. Fernich lists Jeffrey Epstein among his "notable clients."

  • Watch: Jalen Hurts shares epic hype video ahead of Eagles preparing to report for training camp

    Jalen Hurts shares a hype video that will have Eagles fans euphoric for the 2021 NFL season

  • Fact check: Stat grossly misleading about slave ownership in 1860

    A Twitter post from 2019, reshared on Facebook in 2021, claims 1.6% of US citizens owned slaves in 1860. That downplays slave ownership at that time.

  • Mainline Protestantism is America's phantom limb

    Mainline Protestantism is dying. Will American Christianity survive?

  • Photos: Deadly floods ravage Germany, other parts of Western Europe

    Photographers captured dramatic images of the floodwaters as they raged through small villages, swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

  • Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome's city limits

    Archaeologists have discovered a rare stone delineating the city limits of ancient Rome that dates from the age of Emperor Claudius in 49 A.D. and was found during excavations for a new sewage system. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was on hand for the unveiling Friday of the pomerial stone, a huge slab of travertine that was used as a sacred, military and political perimeter marking the edge of the city proper with Rome’s outer territory. It was found June 17 during excavations for a rerouted sewer under the recently restored mausoleum of Emperor Augustus, right off the central Via del Corso in Rome’s historic center.