New Mexico wildfire advances in Rocky Mountains foothills

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·2 min read

The largest wildfire burning in the United States was heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picks up momentum.

Fire officials said the blaze was racing up slopes and along exposed ridge lines while tossing embers into the air that were carried ahead of the fire by gusting winds. After growing more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) in a single day, the fire has now charred more than 370 square miles (958 square kilometers) of tinder-dry forest since it started last month.

Two more days of windy and dangerously bone-dry conditions are predicted before the winds are expected to ease on Friday. The winds have often made it too dangerous for aircraft to dump water on the fire and lay retardant to slow its advance through extremely dry Ponderosa pine forests in Rocky Mountains foothills.

“This is tough firefighting business right here,” fire Incident Commander Dave Bales said in a briefing. “This is not easy, especially in the fuel types were in, in the Ponderosa pine, mixed conifer, even down into the grass. When we can’t fly aircraft, when we can’t get people on the direct edge of the fire, when it’s spotting over us, that’s a huge concern for us.”

Crews were mostly concerned about the potential for the massive fire to spread farther north toward small villages in the Rincon Mountains and rural towns that include the skiing and outdoor resort communities of Angel Fire and Taos.

Firefighters were working to protect buildings overnight around the towns of Mora and Holman, where Highway 518 north to Taos was closed because of smoke and fire danger. Authorities stressed there was no immediate threat to communities near Taos but new alerts for evacuations were issued for some locations.

“Coming up toward Taos, Black Lake, Angel Fire, there is the possibility with the models we are running that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, a fire operations chief, said Tuesday evening.

Crews have been trying to direct flames around homes on the northern and southern ends of the fire — bulldozing firebreaks, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles. More than 1,800 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze.

A federal disaster already has been declared because of the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire that escaped containment after it was set in early April to clear brush and small trees so they could not serve as wildfire fuel. That fire merged with another wildfire several weeks later.

Crews also were battling smaller fires elsewhere in New Mexico and Arizona.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police looking for man they say killed his roommate, stole his truck

    Police say the suspect ditched the stolen car and is known to travel on a bike.

  • Ballek sisters combine for hat trick as Fossil Ridge crushes Castle View in playoff opener

    The SaberCats dominated at home behind three goals from the Ballek sisters, while Rocky Mountain pulled a road upset at Ralston Valley

  • 2 children, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday night in Dover

    This is the fifth and sixth persons shot in Dover so far this year. That's down from the same time last year when 12 people had been shot.

  • Labor shortage leaves US struggling to hire firefighters despite record wildfire funding

    With drought fueling wildfire danger from the Great Plains to Northern California, officials are scrambling to hire roughly 16,900 fire personnel.

  • Supreme Court leak raises concerns over Asian stereotypes used in sex-selective abortion bans

    Amid discussions over reproductive rights, Asian American organizers and scholars emphasize that restrictions based on erroneous racial stereotypes have long

  • New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos

    Many homes near America’s largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames but New Mexico’s governor said Tuesday the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar. Two more days of strong winds and dangerously bone-dry conditions are in the forecast before some relief is expected Friday. Crews were most concerned Tuesday night about the potential for the massive fire east of Santa Fe to spread farther north toward rural towns and mountain resort communities closer to Taos — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from its current northern edge.

  • Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas; faulty hoses can leak fuel

    Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires. The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. Hyundai says in documents that it has 138 reports of problems in the U.S., but no confirmed crashes, fires or injuries.

  • More New Mexico residents warned they may need to flee several fires

    There was no letup Monday to the gusty winds that complicated firefighting efforts over previous days in New Mexico's Rocky Mountain foothills.

  • Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets

    Toyota Motor Corp plans to make India a manufacturing hub for electric vehicle parts to meet demand there as well as for export to Japan and some ASEAN countries, a senior company executive told Reuters. The carmaker plans to start by producing e-drives or electric powertrain parts used by different electric vehicle types, including battery EVs, plug-in hybrids and other hybrid models, Vikram Gulati, executive vice president at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

  • US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

    The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.” There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

  • 'No good place to stop it': More people flee New Mexico wildfire

    The United States' largest active wildfire bore down on New Mexico mountain villages on Tuesday, triggering evacuations in another county as firefighters saw no way to stop the blaze. Driven by gusting winds the fire reached a highway that is the only way out of the village of Chacon where some people have stayed to defend homes, according to Mora County Under Sheriff Americk Padilla. In nearby Angostura, ranchers and second-home owners were told to flee, marking the first evacuations in Taos County, which like the rest of the fire zone is caught in a more than two-decade-long drought.

  • 'Our mountains are gone': Grief as sacred New Mexico forests burn

    Forests in Ella Arellano's family for nine generations burned in a day on Monday as fierce winds drove the United States' largest wildfire through a New Mexico valley towards a third county. Arellano sat in an evacuation center in Peñasco on Monday and grieved the loss of timbered mountainsides around her home in Holman after the fire leaped across the Mora valley about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of state capital Santa Fe. "I'm of the land," said Arellano, a "mayordoma" in charge of irrigation channels known as "acequias", as she wiped away tears.

  • VW to challenge Rivian, Ford with electric Scout SUV

    HAMBURG/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States offering new electric pick-up and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The German carmaker would invest around 100 million euros ($106 million) in the new Scout brand, the people said, potentially seeking external funding through investors or an IPO to expand its production capabilities. Volkswagen's supervisory board will "decide on the topic" at a meeting later on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed, adding an update was planned later on Wednesday.

  • Mark Esper said Trump told him to 'get rid of' impeachment witness Alexander Vindman

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper documented a White House campaign to punish Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after he testified at Trump's impeachment.

  • Two Outer Banks homes collapse into ocean and more could fall at any time, park says

    Wind gusts of 50 mph are reported along the Outer Banks.

  • Dramatic footage shows enormous bridge crumbling amid raging floodwaters

    Pakistan and neighboring India have been sweltering amid an intense heat wave that has led to weeks of dangerous air quality and rampaging wildfires. Now, the early-season heat is to blame for causing the rapid melt of the Shishper Glacier in northern Pakistan, which led to destructive flooding downstream. The Hassanabad Bridge in Pakistan's Hunza Valley was completely destroyed on Saturday as the melting glacier sent torrents of water coursing through area streams in a phenomenon known as a gla

  • Why storm chasers are watching changes in Tornado Alley closely

    Researchers report we may see more clustered tornado events in the future, more tornadoes occurring in a single outbreak, and the location of Tornado Alley may also be shifting.

  • New Mexico wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres as weather worsens

    A massive wildfire in New Mexico surpassed 200,000 acres of burned brush Tuesday as high winds and warm temperatures stoked renewed growth and kept further

  • Putin demands action on Siberia forest fires threatening lives and economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season, the worst on record. In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said the blazes were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy. Putin said: "We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years."

  • 2 North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf

    Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed both collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the houses.