New Mexico wildfire now ranks as largest in state history

A satellite image shows a natural color view of active fire lines from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, in New Mexico
Andrew Hay
·2 min read

By Andrew Hay

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A wildfire burning for 40 days in New Mexico on Monday became the largest in the Southwestern state's recorded history as it forced the evacuation of a small ski resort and villages in drought-hit mountains east of Santa Fe.

Driven by relentless winds, the blaze has torched an area approaching the size of Los Angeles, destroying hundreds of homes and other properties in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Residents of the Sipapu ski resort and communities around 13 miles (21 km) south of Taos received evacuation alerts over their cellphones late on Sunday as the blaze pushed into the Pecos Wilderness.

The so-called Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire has torched 298,060 acres (121,000 hectares), surpassing the previous largest fire, the Whitewater Baldy blaze in 2012. It was 27% contained, the Santa Fe National Forest reported.

The 45-mile-long (72-km long) conflagration began on April 6 when the U.S. Forest Service failed to contain a so-called controlled burn designed to prevent larger wildfires. That blaze then merged with another, the cause of which is under investigation.

The fire has destroyed watersheds and forests used for centuries by Indo-Hispano farming villages for building material, firewood and irrigation.

Smoke clogged the plaza of Santa Fe as the fire burned within 20 miles (32 km) of the city of 84,000, a major tourist destination, triggering evacuations in other mountain communities on Sunday.

Flames have raced through forests packed with fuel after a century of fire suppression and logging bans since the 1990s, according to biologists.

Climate change has lowered snowpack and dried out forests, while a 25-year-drought has made trees susceptible to die-off from disease and pests, they say.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos; Editing by Frank McGurty and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abandoned car leads rangers to body of 63-year-old in Utah national park, officials say

    The man was found below a popular viewing area in Canyonlands that sits at 6,080 feet elevation.

  • Child porn investigation reveals Arby’s worker peeing in milkshakes, Washington cops say

    Police are seeking customers who bought milkshakes on certain dates at the restaurant.

  • Formula Shortage Could Last Months Before Stocks Replenished

    This baby formula debacle is the result of a recall coupled with supply chain issues.

  • Hochul saying social media company CEO’s must be held accountable

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said on Sunday that CEOs of social media companies should be held accountable in cases where hate speech is not monitored online after a manifesto was posted by a suspected shooter who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket the day before. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,”…

  • Woman catches boyfriend ‘breaking’ into her holiday home: ‘Definitely call the police’

    She saw it all play out on the security cameras. The post Woman catches boyfriend ‘breaking’ into her holiday home: ‘Definitely call the police’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Poor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave

    STORY: Large parts of India are anticipating more days of brutal heat - with temperatures expected to blow past records.This unprecedented heatwave has meant the vast majority of the country's poor workers who tend to labor outdoors - are exposed to scorching temperatures. For construction worker Yogendra Tundre - life at a building site on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi - is hard enough:"There are a lot of issues. Our work efficiency has decreased because of the high temperatures. There is weakness in the body and because of that we need to rest for one to two days. There is too much heat and if we don't work, what will we eat? For a few days, we work and then we sit idle for a few days because of tiredness and heat." Temperatures in New Delhi have hit sweltering numbers - often causing Tundre - and his wife Lata - who work at the same construction site to fall sick and for them, sick days mean no income. "Because of the heat, sometimes I don't go to work. I take days off... I often fall sick from dehydration and then I need glucose bottles through an IV.” India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years and parts of the country experienced their highest temperatures on record in April. Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change - and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan are in some way at risk from the extreme heat. Even after Tundre and Lata finish their day's work, their home is boiling with their two young children in a slum just outside of New Dehli. "It is very hot here. How can one live peacefully? There is no resting - It's only pain and misery. We get off at around 5 p.m. from work but it is so hot, there is a tin roof which gets extremely hot, we come here and it is too hot so it's very tough. There are only problems and problems here.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to draw up measures to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat. Meanwhile it's taking a wider toll on India’s ability to produce food. The country banned exports of wheat on Saturday - days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year. The scorching heat wave has cut into its wheat output and prices inside India are soaring.

  • Mom captures newborn son’s ‘milk drunk’ euphoria after breastfeeding: ‘Bro is floating’

    Grownups may recognize the baby's expression from elsewhere. The post Mom captures newborn son’s ‘milk drunk’ euphoria after breastfeeding: ‘Bro is floating’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Wildfire map: Track where fires are burning in Arizona in 2022

    Arizona’s wildfire season, which got off to an early start this year, could be even more catastrophic in 2022 than in previous years.

  • Royal Caribbean Quietly Makes a Key Casino-Policy Change

    Royal Caribbean , for example, has its Crown & Anchor Society, which rewards customers with perks based on how many nights they have sailed. The cruise line also offers a casino program, which rewards frequent players. Royal Caribbean also has a program that rewards passengers for their gameplay on an individual cruise.

  • Three in custody in connection with death of man, 37, who was shot in chest

    Three in custody in shooting death of John Q. Bashline II, 37, of Powhatan Point

  • Low winds may help crews control huge New Mexico wildfire

    Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday

  • Arby’s manager arrested for allegedly urinating in milkshake mix

    The man was initially arrested for allegedly posessing child sex abuse images

  • 'It was difficult to say no': Matt Fitzpatrick proud of brother rejecting Saudi rebel series

    Matt Fitzpatrick sounded the proud older brother when revealing that Alex, four years his junior, has turned down at least $2million from the Saudis to turn professional on their breakaway circuit.

  • Market check: Travel stocks mixed, Netflix stock rebounds, startup stocks struggle

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Why I moved to Texas

    Meet the faces of the California exodus to Texas

  • Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth tour

    The visit forms part of a series by senior royals to Commonwealth countries to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

  • Corneliani Taps Paul Surridge

    The British designer will unveil his first looks for the spring 2023 Corneliani Circle collection in June during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

  • 2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Moments: Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner, Mary J. Blige And More

    The 2022 Billboard Music Awards has come and gone but Access Hollywood is breaking down the top moments of the night from Mary J. Blige accepting the 2022 Icon Award to Machine Gun Kelly dedicating his performance to fiancée Megan Fox.

  • Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    Mary J. Blige sparkled in a risky multi-colored mini dress and wrap-around sandals to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

  • This Is the OTC Drug Most Likely to Cause Seizures, Experts Warn

    When you're in need of medication, your doctor will consider many things before putting pen to prescription pad. Besides the basics like your height, weight, and age, they're certain to look at the safety risks associated with any existing medical conditions you may have, or other meds you may already take.However, when it comes to over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, you may be unaware of the possible side effects or interactions, which can range from mild to severe. Now, experts are warning about one