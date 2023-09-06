New Mexico woman free after kidnapping in Oklahoma
New Mexico woman free after kidnapping in Oklahoma
New Mexico woman free after kidnapping in Oklahoma
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
Vilda had been the manager of Spain's women's national team since 2015.
As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best Labor Day tech sales we can find, Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review, Facebook may offer paid ad-free plans in Europe.
Only 1.2% of venture capital is funding Black entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase.
You can't ignore 25,000 five-star reviews.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
Over 9,000 reviewers swear by it for keeping their purses and backpacks off the ground while they're on the go.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
One woman was blocked by Vinny Guadagnino of "Jersey Shore" after criticizing his barber. The post Woman gets blocked by ‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino on Instagram, shares exactly what went down appeared first on In The Know.
Save big on the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers.
"I'm done gatekeeping. This is my biggest travel hack that saves me literally thousands."
"Now with 200% more air!"
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
Cyrus recounted stories from her life to mark the release of her song "Used to Be Young."