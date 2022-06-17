Mexico workers end strike at ArcelorMittal plant, reach agreement - union

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at a Mexican plant of ArcelorMittal have called off a brief strike after reaching an agreement with the world's largest steelmaker over profit-sharing, the mining union said on Thursday.

The union, which went on strike at noon on Wednesday, said in a statement the Luxembourg-based firm had agreed to pay out the disputed 10% of its profits to over 3,500 direct employees of the plant in the western state of Michoacan.

"After complex and extensive negotiations... the conflict has ended having fought for the best conditions for the workers of unit 271," the union said. "This achievement is unprecedented in over 40 years of history."

The company could not immediately be reached for comment and has not issued a public statement.

Before the agreement, the steel company had argued that payments were made on time and that the sums demanded by the workers were "higher than the legal maximum."

ArcelorMittal makes wire rod and rods for construction, parts for the auto industry and products for the energy sector.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should Value Investors Consider ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock Now?

    Let's see if ArcelorMittal (MT) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • The Weber Spirit II E 310 is the best gas grill ever—and at an incredible Prime Day price

    The Weber Spirit II E 310 is the best gas grill ever—and at an incredible price for Prime Day 2021

  • Yen Tumbles as BOJ Stands Pat, Makes Rare Reference to FX Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary stance, continuing its policy divergence with its global peers.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Mone

  • Apple lining up land to expand North Austin campus

    Apple is preparing for the next phase of development at its new campus off West Parmer Lane. The company says there are "no immediate development plans," but it is asking the city of Austin to annex more than 50 acres of ranch land that can be turned into offices and spaces for employees.

  • Renton police: New massage employee held against her will, sexually exploited at spa

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • Sony, Honda sign JV to sell electric cars by 2025

    Honda, like bigger rival Toyota Motor, has been slower to shift to electric vehicles (EV) than global automakers and is under pressure from investors to make cars that are carbon-free and equipped with newer technology such as self-driving features. The car maker, which only offers one EV, Honda e, has said it plans to roll out 30 EV models and make some 2 million EVs annually by 2030. To the JV, first announced in March and named Sony Honda Mobility, Honda will bring its expertise in building and selling cars and Sony will add its software and technology chops, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • BlockFi among those that foreclosed on Three Arrows Capital: report

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince Thursday said the U.S.-based crypto lender foreclosed on a “large client that failed to meet its obligations” following reports that BlockFi was part of the lenders group that canceled some US$400 million in loans made out to Three Arrows Capital (3AC). See related article: Client accuses Bitcoin, Ethereum backer Three Arrows […]

  • Zelenskiy: the more weapons we get, the faster Ukraine can free its land

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land. He told a news conference he had discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks in Kyiv with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania. Ukraine was grateful for arms deliveries to help it against Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and expected to receive heavy weaponry including modern rocket artillery and missile defence systems, he said.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Boebert taking legal action over ‘outlandish’ claims

    Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) plans to sue a PAC for defamation after it made a series of wild claims about her without evidence — assertions that quickly spread online. The source of the claims is the American Muckrakers PAC, a group that was also behind the release of a number of salacious videos of Rep. Madison Cawthorn…

  • Renton police woman accused of forcing spa employee into sex work

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • VIDEO: 'Scared' California Sam's Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

    Videos are emerging of police in California drawing their weapons as terrified shoppers evacuated a Sam’s Club store over reports of a gunman at the store. (Video: Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

  • Savannah Chrisley Vows 'to Stand by My Family' After Parents' Financial Crime Convictions

    Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud

  • I-Team: Teen accidentally shot himself in head running from Boston Police

    WBZ TV's Katrina Kincade reports.

  • Woman filmed spewing racist slurs at Orlando restaurant’s Asian staff after refund disagreement

    A seafood restaurant in Orlando, Florida, took to social media to expose a woman who hurled racist abuse at its Asian staff after reportedly being denied a refund on Monday. The woman’s tirade, which was caught on surveillance and cellphone videos, occurred at around 2:55 p.m. inside King Cajun Crawfish at 924 North Mills Avenue. The restaurant said the confrontation started after the woman finished her meal — consisting of snow crabs and fried shrimp — and demanded a refund.

  • Despite Plea for Leniency, Expert Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will Probably Spend the ‘Rest of Her Life in Prison’

    The convicted sex trafficker is asking for less than the 20 years recommended by the court's probation department, citing lousy childhood as scion of a media mogul

  • North Korean defector says she's 'terrified’ of son's socialist 'indoctrination' in US public schools

    In an interview with Fox News on June 15, Park detailed how she escaped North Korea at age 13 and was held captive in China by human traffickers, but said she still finds herself “fighting for freedom even in America.” “I never knew I was going to be waking up at night terrified [of] being in America,” she shared.