Mexico worried by killings of politicians

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials condemned the weekend killing of a would-be candidate for mayor in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Ivonne Gallegos Carreño was planning to run for mayor in the small town of Ocotlán de Morelos, Oaxaca before she was gunned down in her car on Saturday.

Analysts said Monday 18 pre-candidates have been killed so far in the run-up to the June mid-term elections. They were killed before they opened formal campaigns.

The consultancy firm Etellekt said in a report that killings have come mainly in violence-plagued states like Veracruz, on the Gulf coast, and Guerrero, on the Pacific. But isolated killings have occurred in a half-dozen other states.

While motives vary in cases that have been solved, politicians in Mexico face threats from drug cartels, political rivals and corrupt police.

Mexico's National Women's Institute said in a statement that “violence against women cannot be allowed or tolerated in a democratic system.”

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive Mini Paddy Hopkirk model available locally for P3.25-M

    Five units of exclusive special model Minis commemorating the first triumph of the iconic hatch at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally arrives at local showrooms — in Alabang, Pampanga, and the Mini Service Factory. With a price tag of P3,250,000.00, you can now drive home a Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition in Moonwalk Grey Metallic and Starlight Blue colors from the MINI Cooper S 3-door variant. Befitting its racing lineage, the Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition is outfitted with a four-cylinder petrol engine with Mini Twin Power Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, VALVETRONIC). And although small in stature, this hot hatch can put out 192 horses and 280 Nm of torque for a top speed of 253kph, and can go from zero to 100kph in 6.7 seconds. For the uninitiated, the legendary 1964 Monte Carlo Rally gave Mini its first of three overall victories in the said event. The then 30-year-old Northern Irish rally driver Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk sat behind the wheel of the winning compact car. The Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition was released to commemorate the British automotive marque’s achievement in the history of international motor racing. The special Minis will also don the winning car’s start number 37 in its driver and on the Mini’s side scuttles. You can also find Hopkirk's signature at the hood of the Mini atop the white bonnet stripe on the left side of the bonnet as well as on the tailgate on the rear and on the hatch’s decorative trim strip on the passenger’s side finished with a key cap with the start number 37. The edition model harks back to the iconic style of the historic rally winner through its paint work. Its radiator’s frame and horizontal grille is finished in high-gloss black as well as the lower air intake inserts, the bonnet opening, the door handles, the fuel filler flap, the tailgate handle, the Mini logos at its front and rear, and the surrounding frame of its headlights and rear lights — which come in a special Union Jack design. Photos from Mini Also Read: The 306-HP MINI Coopers Are Here Mini Cooper Releases New Convertible Variant The Mini Cooper Countryman Just Got Smaller

  • Fed's Quarles warns banks face intense regulatory scrutiny in move away from Libor

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles warned on Monday that banks must accelerate efforts to detach their business rates from Libor interest rate benchmarks, going so far as to caution the "safety and soundness" of banks could come into question if still using the tarnished benchmark in 2022. Quarles said Fed bank supervisors will be placing intense focus on banks' efforts to transition away from Libor in 2021, and banks could be penalized if their progress is too slow.

  • Top Biden aides cashed in on Wall Street after working for Obama

    Two of President Biden's top economic and foreign policy advisers made hefty Wall Street salaries during the Trump administration after working for President Obama, new financial disclosure forms show.The details: Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, was paid $2.3 million in salary last year to serve as BlackRock's head of sustainable investing. Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer was paid nearly $730,000 as a senior vice president of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Deese also appeared to earn another $2.4 million from his vested restricted shares in BlackRock. He had served as one of Obama's senior advisers and helped negotiate the 2015 Paris climate accord.Finer received another $430,000 from Warburg in carried interest — the profits earned by managers of venture capital, hedge and private equity funds. He had served previously as State Department chief of staff and director of policy planning.They were not alone in finding riches in the private sector during Donald Trump's presidency.White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Obama’s former White House communications director, made nearly $580,000 through her private consulting group.She also received a communications consulting fee exceeding $5,000 from Jeff Zients, currently Biden's counselor and COVID-19 response coordinator, and another from Lyft.Susan Rice, who served as Obama's national security adviser and now is director of the Domestic Policy Council, made over $305,000 from exercising Netflix stock options last August. She was appointed to Netflix’s board of directors in 2018.She also received from $100,000 to $1 million in dividends from stocks in Enbridge, a Canadian energy company building an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota that opponents want the Biden administration to stop.The figures are reported in broad ranges.Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, the U.S. ambassador to Uruguay under Obama and now first lady Jill Biden's chief of staff, took in nearly $1.5 million through last December as a partner at law firm Winston & Strawn.Other Biden aides joined them in taking substantial pay cuts to return to government service.White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain made just over $1.8 million as executive vice president of D.C.-based venture capital firm Revolution.Deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed made over $450,000 as co-founder of Civic, a D.C.-based think tank. Zients made a $1.6 million salary — plus a bonus — as CEO of the Wall Street holding company Cranemere. As a member of Facebook's board, he also made $333,000 from restricted stock units still vesting during the reporting period, plus over $50,000 in director fees.Stuart Delery, Biden's deputy counsel, made $3.7 million through January as a partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.Some of the people who helped the president win the 2020 race also gave up hefty compensation packages to serve in the federal government.Biden senior adviser Mike Donilon, who served as counselor to Biden during the Obama administration, made over $4.3 million last year as a managing member of the consulting firm MCD Strategies.The firm's clients included Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Convention Committee.Deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon also received a severance and deferred compensation package from the firm Precision Strategies — which she co-founded — that totaled about $425,000.The big picture: Although several of Biden's closest advisers made millions through forging new ties to corporate interests after leaving Obama's White House, their wealth pales in comparison to the net worth of many super-wealthy Trump confidantes.Gary Cohn held stock and cash payments valued at about $300 million as president of Goldman Sachs before becoming Trump's former White House economic adviser.Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon reported up to $13 million in assets in 2017, mostly in real estate.What they're saying: The White House said in a statement: "These White House officials are experienced government leaders whose past private sector experience is part of a broad and diverse skill set they bring to government service." "They have returned to government because of their deep commitment to public service, their desire to help bring our nation out of this time of crisis, and their strong belief that government can work for the American people."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'A Drunk Congressman Is Rubbing My Back': Woman Remembers How Lawmaker Harassed Her — Then He Apologizes

    Rep. Tom Reed had been mulling a campaign to challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

  • Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge

    Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for smoking cannabis.

  • Jarryd Hayne: Ex-Rugby League star guilty of sexual assault in Australia

    Jarryd Hayne - a high-profile Australian athlete - denied attacking a woman in her bedroom.

  • Just How Rich Are Oprah, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...

  • Hard workers, dedicated mothers, striving immigrants: These are the 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings

    Here's a closer look at the eight people killed in the three shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

  • ‘Invincible’: A Teen Superhero Tries to Fill His Dad’s Boots

    Young Mark Grayson, played by Steven Yeun, struggles to live up to his father Omni-Man's legend in this lively animated series from 'The Walking Dead' writer Robert Kirkman

  • Biden officials travel to Mexico and Guatemala for border surge solutions

    Three of President Biden's top border officials are traveling to Mexico today and then Guatemala to meet with top foreign government officials about solutions to migration surges at the U.S. border, two senior administration officials told reporters Monday morning. Why it matters: The administration is scrambling to handle the skyrocketing numbers of migrant kids and families crossing from Mexico into the country. The majority come from the Northern Triangle — traveling through both Guatemala and Mexico to cross the border into the U.S. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free75% of family members and unaccompanied minors who crossed into the U.S. last month came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, according to agency data.The details: Southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan González and the State Department's recently-appointed Northern Triangle special envoy Ricardo Zúñiga will travel to Mexico today to meet with the foreign secretary, deputy foreign secretary and other officials.González and Zuniga will then travel to Guatemala to meet with Guatemalan officials, including President Alejandro Giammattei and Foreign Minister Pedro Bolo. The trip "builds on the administration’s focused work on addressing the root causes of irregular migration as a cyclical regional issue that neither starts nor stops at the southern border of the United States," a senior administration official said on the call.Due to technological difficulties, officials did not take questions. Between the lines: The officials indicated the focus will be on how the U.S. can help alleviate corruption, violence, economic devastation and effects of climate change in parts of Central America — key drivers of migration. Immigration experts and the Biden administration have long considered U.S. investment in Central America to be the best long-term strategy for mitigating surges at the border. "Really, the only way to sustainably address the root causes of migration is to make sure that you're promoting job creation in places like Guatemala," one official said. Biden has touted a four-year, $4 billion plan to address the root causes of migration from Central America — including help for parts of southern Mexico.Officials also said they are working with Northern Triangle countries to create legal pathways for migration to avoid migrants having to make the perilous trip.The big picture: On a March 4 call, Biden and Giammattei agreed their teams would meet to begin work on a plan to address migration. The Biden administration also has been "in constant dialogue" with Mexico, according to one official, but wanted to meet in person. The U.S. has already reportedly been asking Mexico for help to get the border numbers under control, including taking in more migrant families.The day after reports that the Biden administration would send 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Mexico, the country's immigration agency announced that it would be sending additional immigration law enforcement to its southern border with Guatemala, citing child trafficking concerns. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Brazil business leaders, economists blast Bolsonaro's pandemic response

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Hundreds of Brazilian business leaders and economists blasted President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus crisis on Monday and called for a new policy approach as the country enters a critical phase of its COVID-19 outbreak. The letter, published in newspapers and signed by former central bank chiefs and some of Brazil's richest bankers, underscored a growing revolt by business leaders against the far-right president whom many had backed for his 2018 election. A surge of infections has made Brazil the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, killing more than 15,000 people last week and pushing hospitals across the country to the limit.

  • Biden sends envoys to Mexico, Guatemala asking help on migrant flow

    U.S. officials will ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help stem migrant traffic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, as the Biden administration struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys, including White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to the two countries on Monday for talks on how to manage the increase in the number of migrants heading for the U.S.-Mexican border.

  • Elizabeth Warren and AOC want to spend $500 billion to create 1 million green infrastructure jobs

    Progressives hope provisions of the bill, which could prevent 4,200 deaths from air pollution per year, end up in Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Eight Women Have Now Accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

    After allegations from Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, and six other women, Cuomo is facing multiple investigations and increasing calls to resign.

  • Review: Porsche's $80,000 Taycan EV has fewer features than its 6-figure siblings - but it's just as special

    Don't get thrown off just because this is the "affordable" Porsche Taycan. It's just as much of a tour de force as the more expensive models.

  • Land Rover Defender 90: Bringing On-Road Luxury Anywhere

    Land Rover started out as an off-road automaker but eventually evolved into the up-market luxury SUV manufacturer that they are known as today.

  • Exclusive: Mexico seeks better trade terms from Vitol following bribery scandal

    Mexico is looking to renegotiate some of its hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of contracts with Vitol SA after the global energy trader acknowledged paying kickbacks to win business with state oil company Pemex, Reuters has learned. The dispute in Mexico, the world's fourth-largest importer of refined oil products, is part of the fallout from a December agreement that Houston-based Vitol Americas made with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The energy trader agreed to pay $164 million to U.S. and Brazilian authorities after admitting it bribed officials in Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador between 2015 and 2020 to obtain and retain business with state oil companies there, the deferred prosecution agreement showed.

  • The Tax Deadline's Been Extended, but You May Still Owe Money by April 15

    Last year, when the coronavirus outbreak first hit hard, the IRS was quick to respond by postponing the 2020 tax-filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. At a time when so many people were losing their jobs and dealing with so much financial and health-related uncertainty, that reprieve couldn't have come at a better time.

  • No doubt, Trevor Bauer is as quirky as advertised. How do his Dodgers teammates feel?

    Yes, new Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer is obsessed with building his brand, but he's also competitive on the mound and gets along with his teammates.