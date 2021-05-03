Mexico worries about scorn if another drug lord is released

FILE - In this June 15, 2016 file photo provided by the Mexican Attorney General's Office, Hector "El Guero" Palma, or “Blondie,” one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted in handcuffs from a helicopter at a federal hangar in Mexico City, after serving almost a decade in a U.S. prison and transported to another maximum-security lockup to await trial for two murders. (Mexico's Attorney General's Office via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worried Monday that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule.

Almost eight years ago, drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. He has since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

On Saturday, another top capo of the Sinaloa cartel was about to walk in similar circumstances.

Hector “El Güero” Palma was hours away from freedom after a judge’s secretary sent a letter — on a Saturday and national holiday — saying the government had to release him immediately after he was acquitted on organized crime charges.

“This is a matter of national import,” López Obrador said Monday. “Imagine the suspicion, the jokes, the memes.”

“Something similar happened when Mr. Caro Quintero was released,” López Obrador recalled. “They accused us from abroad, accused the government of complicity. No foreign government should accuse the Mexican government, and we shouldn't give them a pretext to do that.”

On Sunday, the judge sent another notification saying Palma had to be released by 4 p.m. López Obrador said prosecutors won a 48-hour extension to look for any outstanding warrants that could justify holding him. That runs out on Tuesday. The president has said that if none can be found, Palma should be released.

Mexico is beginning to earn a reputation as a government that, under López Obrador, has released more drug lords than it has captured, part of the president's stated policy of no longer detaining drug lords to avoid violence.

Former U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau said in April that López Obrador views the fight against drug cartels “as a distraction ... So he has basically adopted an agenda of a pretty laissez-faire attitude towards them, which is pretty troubling to our government, obviously."

López Obrador's policy hasn't accomplished much in decreasing drug violence in Mexico, and Palma's release, like Caro Quintero's, may only cause more bloodshed.

Known as “El Güero,” or “Blondie,” Palma was a founder and leader of the Sinaloa cartel, along with imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He and Guzman drew unwanted attention in 1993, when a Roman Catholic cardinal was killed in a shootout between Sinaloa gunmen and the rival Arellano Félix gang at an airport in Guadalajara. The gunmen apparently mistook the cardinal's luxury car for that of a rival.

Palma was arrested in Mexico in 1995, and served 12 years in Mexico on bribery and weapons charges before he was extradited to the United States in 2007, where he served nine years of a 16-year sentence for cocaine trafficking, before being sent back to Mexico, where he was held for trial on the organized crime charges that he was acquitted of last week.

Mexico's judicial system is already in low esteem, and the late-night or weekend release orders don't help its reputation for alleged corruption. López Obrador said he would push for a reform so that such release orders couldn't be issued on weekends.

While Caro Quintero's release predates López Obrador's administration — the president took office in December 2018 — the president has recently said it was “justified,” because supposedly no verdict had been handed down against the drug lord after 27 years in jail.

In fact, there was a verdict; an appeals court improperly overturned it, but the verdict was later upheld by the Supreme Court. It was too late by then; Caro Quintero was spirited off in a waiting vehicle, is now a fugitive, and has tried to rebuild his old drug empire by fighting other drug gangs for turf in Sonora.

The issue is a particularly thorny one for López Obrador, because in 2019, López Obrador ordered the release of Ovidio Guzman, one of “El Chapo” Guzman's sons, to avoid bloodshed.

López Obrador has said his “hugs not bullets” policy is meant to avoid violence. But murder rates have declined only slightly from their peak in 2019.

Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and has since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker.

Caro Quintero is at the top of the DEA’s most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture.

Recommended Stories

  • Cancel culture looks a lot like old-fashioned church discipline

    A form of 'canceling' was common among Baptists in America. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty ImagesBlink and you may have missed one of the more recent controversies over cancel culture. On March 23, 2021, columnist Hemal Jhaveri published an opinion piece at For The Win, a sports commentary website operated by USA Today. In it, she remarked on the “Cinderella story” then forming around the surprising success of Oral Roberts University, an evangelical Christian school, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Rather than cheer, Jhaveri suggested, fans should protest the team over the “university’s deeply bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ policies.” Two days later, USA Today published a response by Ed Stetzer, a professor at the evangelical Wheaton College, who criticized a supposed “mob” for rushing to cancel ORU from March Madness. Ironically, it was Jhaveri who was canceled – that is to say, fired – by USA Today the next day in the wake of a tweet about mass shootings, one that she would acknowledge was ill-considered. ORU’s basketball team, meanwhile, was removed from the tournament not by howling protesters but by Arkansas in a Sweet 16 matchup. Church discipline Extensive debate has swirled around the purpose, effectiveness and even the very existence of what has been called “cancel culture.” The phrase itself may have originated as a joke. But the phenomenon is rooted in what has been characterized as efforts by political progressives to “call out” individuals and organizations engaged in offensive or damaging behavior. It entails public efforts, usually on social media, to shame the perpetrator and instill consequences and has been seized on by many on the political right as a wedge issue in the so-called culture wars. But “canceling” is not wholly embraced on the left, nor is it unknown among political or religious conservatives. In fact, cancel culture should have a ring of familiarity for Stetzer, a Southern Baptist. As a scholar of practical and political theology, I see echoes of the phenomenon in the history of the church. From their origins in the 17th century through the late 19th century, Baptists in America – most especially in the South – vigorously engaged in the practice of church discipline. Believers who had allegedly sinned would be accused, tried and then convicted by their peers – the verdict was decided by democratic vote. While the repentant were restored to fellowship, the obstinate were excommunicated, or to borrow from today’s parlance, “canceled.” Cleansing the body politic Baptists prosecuted their own for a panoply of offenses, including alcoholism, social dancing and erroneous beliefs. They disciplined white males for mistreating their wives and slaves, but they also disciplined wives for disobedience to their husbands. At its height, the church discipline generated a massive turnover in membership. The historian Gregory Wills, in his book “Democratic Religion,” claims that Baptists in Georgia excommunicated more than 40,000 members in the years preceding the Civil War. Church discipline relaxed over time and essentially disappeared by the end of the 1920s. But some Southern Baptists today aim to restore its place in congregational life as a bulwark against what they see as “moral relativism” and a way to address what they see as offenses such as homosexuality, sex outside of marriage and false teaching. At first glance, evangelical disciplinarians and progressive “cancelers” may seem worlds apart. Yet I believe they share certain key features. They both express what can be described as a purity ethic that aims to root out behaviors deemed to be harmful from the body politic. Both struggle with the question of appropriate response. Do the offender’s actions warrant exclusion? Is there an opportunity for rehabilitation and, if so, how is this achieved? Both disciplining and canceling are also, in my view, acts of meaning-making that may be called religious. As the sociologist Peter Berger famously argued, religion erects a “sacred canopy” that provides order to one’s experience of the world. Secularization has, in many cases, transferred the function of religion to other domains, especially politics. So, just as a Baptist in 1821 maintained his sacred canopy, the Kingdom of God, in part through upholding church discipline, a political activist in 2021 might maintain their “sacred canopy” – whether it is called “social justice” or “freedom” – by calling out opinions they consider too abhorrent to be tolerated in contemporary society. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Chance of reconciliation We not only discover a form of “cancel culture” in the history of American evangelicalism, but also some examples of how to overcome the polarization that often defines its contemporary expressions. Pastor Jesse Mercer uncanceled a congregant. Wikimedia In 1817, one “Brother Lancaster” was brought before the membership of Powelton Baptist Church for allowing dancing at his daughter’s wedding. Lancaster admitted his guilt but turned accuser, declaring that the church had neglected to address weightier sins, including favoritism of the rich over the poor. The pastor, Jesse Mercer, was brought to tears and prayed for reconciliation. The church welcomed Lancaster back in to the fold, then broke into song. For a fractured nation, Lancaster’s story provides an important reminder from Stetzer’s and my ancestors in faith. The quest for moral accountability finds its greatest successes – and surprises – when rebuke and counterrebuke give way to authentic listening. Starr King School for the Ministry is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. Editor’s note: The main image on this article was changed on May 1, 2021.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christopher Schelin, Starr King School for the Ministry . Read more:Hate cancel culture? Blame algorithmsAncient cancel cultures: The defacement of statues in America replicates a tradition going back millenniaCompassionate courage moves beyond ‘cancel culture’ to challenge systemic racism – but it’s hard work Christopher Schelin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Jiri Prochazka credits hair for KO of Dominick Reyes, says he deserves Blachowicz-Teixeira winner

    Jiri Prochazka is ready for the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira after a highlight knockout at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Corn tortilla prices are increasing in Mexico. Here's what Americans can expect.

    Tortillas and corn chips are about to get pricier. Here's why your favorite staples and snacks aren't going to be bargain-basement deals this summer.

  • CDC guidelines on wearing masks after vaccination could affect communities of color, experts say. Here's how

    While the science supports the agency’s new guidelines, experts say easing mask restrictions may imply that everyone has equal access to vaccines.

  • Texas gang member called ‘Terror’ convicted of killing teen witness gets life in prison

    He is a member of MS-13, one of the world’s most violent street gangs.

  • 2021 NFL Offseason: Top remaining free agents, Super Bowl odds

    With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, who are some of the top free agents still available that teams can turn to in order to fill out their rosters and increase their Super Bowl odds?

  • Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

    Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

  • Oakland Chinatown Leader Attacked While Running Errands, Visiting Victim of Separate Incident

    A prominent leader of Oakland's Chinatown was attacked while running errands last week. Carl Chan, president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was in Oakland running some errands. Chan, however, was attacked in broad daylight before he could pay a visit to Lin.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • US concerned over removal of top Salvadorean judges

    The ouster in El Salvador of five top judges and the attorney general boosts the president's power.

  • Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara: Cuban dissident's health stokes allies' fears

    Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was forcibly taken to hospital while on hunger strike, activists say.

  • DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports. Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel. What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders. "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said. The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.